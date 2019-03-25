Game 75: Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Quotes 3/24/19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On tonight’s matchup:

“You [have to] be able to score against this team. Obviously we didn’t shoot it to the percentage that we needed to shoot it to stay in the game. They made 21 three’s, we make seven, that in itself is such a wide discrepancy in the three point shooting that it’s hard to do. I thought early on we had turnovers and one thing you can’t do is turn the ball over against this team. It’s tough enough as it is guarding (James) Harden. That being said, I thought for the most part we did a good job on them, obviously with the score the way it was I don’t know how hungry he (Harden) was to try to go get baskets. One of those games we didn’t play very good and they played well.”

On how hard it is to finish games like these:

“They’re hard anytime you’re in a situation like this, but I think for us, there’s a bigger picture. At some stage, I don’t really care what the score is it’s all about doing the right thing and execute what we’re trying to have you do out there on the floor. Being in positon defensively like we’ve talked about, and those are all the things that I start to look at when the game progressed and a situation like this when the game is out of hand.”

On Christian Wood:

“I don’t think you can tell a whole lot on tonight. He’s bouncy and can get up and down the court. He’s athletic and as we play more games we will play him in more minutes. We’ll play him more in a position and a situation where I think he can be successful.”

Pelicans Forward Stanley Johnson

On having it going offensively tonight and what was working for him:

“Man, I didn’t really think so, but I’m just trying to keep figuring out where I’m supposed to be on the court. Yeah I’m still trying to figure it out. I can’t really – I need to watch the games. I got to do a little bit better picking my spots, when to drive the ball to the rim, but I think I can be a lot better still – just look back at it and see what I can do better.”