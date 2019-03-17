Game 72: Pelicans vs. Suns Postgame Quotes 3-16-19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On final timeout:

"Oh I called it. That was my mistake. That was on me. I called the timeout, we didn’t have a timeout, and that’s where the technical came from. I thought we had one left, I was under the I’m, they said we had one left. We didn’t have one left. That was all on me. I’ll take the hit for that one."

On the end of the game:

"We have to try…we did everything we needed to win the game. We played hard. I thought we fought. Gotta do a better job of coming up with loose balls. We always talked about the key to the game would be the turnovers, and once again, we give up 3- pointers on turnovers. You can talk about the last couple of plays, didn’t do this, didn’t do that, but the game is right there in the 23 turnovers for 30 points that we had. We have to do much better with that. We tried to communicate the fact that we had two fouls to give. We could take the first one, and then we could take the second one and not allow the three point shoot. Just miscommunication. Anytime there is miscommunication, I have to be responsible for that. I’ll take the hit for that."

On inbounds play with Elfrid Payton and knowing if there was a timeout:

"No, we had already said that there wasn’t a timeout. That’s why I said I would take the hit because the second one I called."

Pelicans Forward Julius Randle

On what happened in the final sequence of the game:

“I think it was a lot of just miscommunication, you know, of the situation at the end. Everybody was a little bit confused on the situation so we all just got to do better at knowing time, score, fouls, no fouls, timeouts, no timeouts, because I think it was a little confusion for that.”

On whether they were trying to foul:

“I think – like I said – that all of it was just confusion. It’s not on one person or, you know, anybody. I think it’s us as a collective, as a team. We were all a little bit confused on, you know, what we were doing and we all have to communicate a little bit better.”

Pelicans Guard Elfrid Payton

On what he saw from his perspective:

“I was guarding Kelly (Oubre Jr.), you know, Book (Devin Booker) was dribbling up the court. We force it out of his hands. I thought that was kind of smart, make somebody else beat us – well tie us, they could tie us at the time. Maybe heard something from the sidelines saying foul, but I think that would have been tough with them facing the basket so I think we made the right play at the time and, you know, credit Josh (Jackson). Her made a big shot.”

On what happened with the timeout situation:

“I don’t know. I don’t know. I know we didn’t have anymore. I can’t really speak on it. I have to go watch film.”