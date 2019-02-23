Game 60: Pelicans at Pacers Postgame Quotes 2-22-19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

"I thought we played well in the first half. I thought at the end of the first half some of the things that happened swung the momentum their way, really…I didn’t think we played with the same energy in the third quarter that we started the game with."

On Indiana staying in the game and getting the lead:

"They are a really good team. They are going to stay in the game. The only way that we could have avoided that is that we have to not only come up with stops, we have to go down and score… and we just weren’t able to do that."

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On the difference between the first and second halves:

“Just the energy that they came out with, they came out with more energy and force in the second half and got the momentum on their side. This is a tough arena, a tough place where the crowd really gets into it and I feel like that fuels the energy for the Pacers.”

On the importance of the Pacers’ 7-0 run to end the first half:

“That definitely could be it. Obviously the last play of the first half…we were scrambling and (Matthews) hit a big shot, but I just think it was energy. We didn’t come out with the right energy in the second half.”