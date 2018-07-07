Frank Jackson Injury Update

July 7, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that guard Frank Jackson has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain. An MRI taken today and reviewed by Pelicans Director of Medical Services Dr. Misty Suri confirmed the extent of the injury. Jackson will miss the remainder of the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018. The estimated timetable for return is 2-4 weeks.

The injury occurred at the 8:46 mark of the third quarter in the Pelicans’ 90-77 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday, July 6, in which Jackson finished with 13 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 13 minutes.