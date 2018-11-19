NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 16: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks the ball against the New York Knicks on November 16, 2018 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Anthony Davis named Western Conference Player of the Week

Posted: Nov 19, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced earlier today that Anthony Davis was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Nov. 11-18.

Davis led the Pelicans to a 3-1 week behind averages of 34.3 points (ranked second in the NBA), 14.0 rebounds (fourth in the NBA) and 2.0 blocks (T-fifth in the NBA). Davis helped lead the Pelicans to a win at Toronto – handing the Raptors just their second loss of the season, and their first loss at home, behind 25 points and a season-high 20 rebounds – a 19-point comeback victory against New York on Nov. 16, registering a season-high 43 points to go with 17 rebounds and five assists, and capped off the week with 40 points, eight rebounds and a career-high-tying eight assists, while shooting 20-of-21 at the free-throw line, Nov. 17 vs. Denver. Davis finished the week as one of just five players (at least 50 field-goal attempts) to shoot at least .500 from the floor, .400 from three-point range and .850 from the free-throw line.

This marks the fifth time Davis has earned Player of the Week honors during his career, and the first time during the 2018-19 season.

Davis is averaging 27.5 points (fifth in the NBA), 12.7 rebounds (tied for sixth in the NBA) and 2.8 blocks (second in the NBA) for the Pelicans.

