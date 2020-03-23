NBAE/Getty Images
All of Trajan Langdon's Live Tweets from the Pelicans Twitter account during Pelicans-Pacers re-broadcast
Pelicans General Manager Trajan Langdon live tweeted from the Pelicans Twitter account during the Pelicans vs Pacers re-broadcast on FOX Sports New Orleans. Check out the highlights.
Hope all is well Pels fans. Getting ready for Pels/Pacers holiday playback. This is my first time live tweeting so don’t heckle me too much - Trajan #PelicansPlayback— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 22, 2020
that guy JJ can shoot the 3 a little! - Trajan #pelicansplayback pic.twitter.com/emVyZLPvRd— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 22, 2020
Great blockout by a Jrue allowed us to get that defensive board! -Trajan #PelicansPlayback— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 22, 2020
appreciate you Griff!! Hope the waters stay calm here good sir - Trajan https://t.co/8mYENeZeOf— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 22, 2020
First quarter:— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 22, 2020
Pacers up 32-19
Man, tough stretch finishing that quarter. Gotta cut our turnovers down, but I think we will bounce back in the 2nd....On both ends -Trajan #PelicansPlayback
Jrue makes those inside finishes so easy vs bigs so easy...it's really NOT that easy fans! - Trajan#PelicansPlayback pic.twitter.com/NNhEehMN87— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 22, 2020
There we go!! Several straight defensive stands got us back in the game.. really good minutes by Jaxson Hayes battling inside - Trajan #PelicansPlayback— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 22, 2020
Great breakdown on DFav's defensive IQ by @adaniels33. I couldn't have said it any better - Trajan #PelicansPlayback pic.twitter.com/U27ZQJvt71— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 22, 2020
Good chase off pin down and challenged 3 by @FWJackson15 - followed that with taking a charge next possession. Good minutes Mr. Jackson!! - Trajan #Pelicansplayback pic.twitter.com/ulx269DGg1— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 23, 2020
Tough shot by BI to push the lead to 5.— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 23, 2020
Difficult to guard a guy with that size and skill level. Good 2nd quarter as we bounce back and head into the 2nd half with the lead - Trajan #pelicansplayback
Jrue made that look easy!— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 23, 2020
Weaving through traffic and finding a flying Jaxson for the big dunk - Trajan #PelicansPlayback pic.twitter.com/UFp3uC3WGB
E'Twaun for the 3 on the very next possession - Big plays to push our lead - Trajan pic.twitter.com/oG5bSwMoVi— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 23, 2020
back-to-back BI 3's from Jrue to cap a great 3rd quarter for the Pels!!— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 23, 2020
Let's keep up the good play in the 4th - Trajan #pelicansplayback pic.twitter.com/kcAGLrKAss
There we go...way to run the wing hard and get your feet set Josh— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 23, 2020
Bang from the corner! - Trajan #Pelicansplayback pic.twitter.com/NFavRQXrwd
Crazy play with the ball flying all over the place but Zo reels it in and delivers a nifty bounce pass to E'Twaun that makes sure his 3ball touches nothing but net! - Trajan #PelicansPlayback pic.twitter.com/UPHidbTBvw— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 23, 2020
Pelicans up 110-84, 3:57 left— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 23, 2020
This is always an important time in the game where our coaches stress competing & playing the right way. The way you end one game can carry over to the next. Need to keep giving effort no matter who is on the court. This game is not over yet- Trajan
Love how guys are still sharing the ball and finding shots for one another.— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 23, 2020
Nice kick out from Kenrich to Keil for 3 followed by a nice pass from Frank to Nico for another 3.
Great way to end a great win!! - Trajan #PelicansPlayback
Thanks to all Pels fans for tuning in to this recast and my 1st live tweet. Very very excited about this team going forward and our potential! We have a great group of guys who want to do some special things in this League. Looking forward to you all being a part of it! - Trajan— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 23, 2020
Pelicans Playback with Trajan Langdon and Jen Hale - 3/22/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 2, catch our live interview with Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon.
Pelicans Playback with David Griffin and Jen Hale - 3/21/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show. Fans can tune into “Pelicans Playback” prior to select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans.
Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam: March 2020
Missing the game we all love - can’t wait to be back in front of our fans making more highlights!
Pelicans Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 3-11-20
Brandon Ingram speaks to the media following shootaround today in Sacramento.
Pelicans Shootaround: Zion Williamson 3-11-20
Zion Williamson speaks on the changes the league is making due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Lonzo Ball & Brandon Ingram improve shooting with extra work with Pelicans Coach Fred Vinson
Go behind the scenes at Pelicans practice with Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram as Pelicans assistant coach Fred Vinson works with both players to consistently improve their shooting mechanics.
Pelicans Practice: Lonzo Ball 03-10-20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball addresses media following Tuesday's practice in Sacramento.
Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 03-10-20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday addresses media following Tuesday's practice in Sacramento.
Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 03-10-20
New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry addresses media following Tuesday's practice in Sacramento.
Calls of the Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves - Game 64 - March 8, 2020
Hear the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans, Todd Graffagnini, call the Pelicans game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Pelicans Radio Network, ESPN 100.3 FM New Orleans. Listen in.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Postgame: Jrue Holiday 3-8-2020
Jrue Holiday talks about his 37-point performance and what the Pelicans did differently in the final minutes to get the win.
Nightly Notable: Jrue Holiday | March 8
Jrue Holiday scores 37 points on 13-20 shooting with 3 triples, 9 rebounds, 8 assists with a steal and balock versus Minnesota.
60-Second Recap: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Get your 60-second recap of the New Orleans Pelicans 120-107 victory over the Minnesota TImberwolves.
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 120, Timberwolves 107
Jrue Holiday erupts for 37 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists as New Orleans gets a victory against Minnesota, 120-107.
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interviews: Alvin Gentry 3-8-20
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry talks about the team's performance in the road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 8, 2020.
Pelicans Postgame On-Court Interview: Jrue Holiday at Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday speaks about the team's performance with Jen Hale following the win in Minnesota.
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Zion Williamson windmill slam
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson hammers home the windmill dunk.
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Derrick Favors drive and-1
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors cuts down the lane and finishes on the dime from Lonzo Ball.
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Jrue Holiday second chance buckets
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday collects the missed shot and bounces back up for the score and foul.
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Nicolo Melli defends the rim
New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolo Melli greets Jordan McLaughlin the rim for the rejection.
Must-See: Lonzo Ball with two half-court lobs to Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball is dishing up alley-oops to Zion Williamson in Minnesota.
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Zion Williamson hits the triple
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson connects on the three-pointer against the Timberwolves.
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Lonzo Ball deep lob to Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball connects with Zion Williamson on the deep lob pass.
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Brandon Ingram strong drive
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram goes hard to the rim and picks up the bucket and-1.
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Zion Williamson slices and slams
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson slices down the lane for the slam to get New Orleans on the board.
Highlights: Jrue Holiday | Pelicans vs. Timberwolves
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Big block by Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson runs the floor and blocks Malik Beasley from behind.
Celebrating International Women's Day
In honor of International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8, here’s a look at how female referees and coaches from teams throughout the league have made an impact on the NBA.
Calls of the Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat - Game 63 - March 6, 2020
Hear the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans, Todd Graffagnini, call the Pelicans game against the Miami Heat on the Pelicans Radio Network, ESPN 100.3 FM New Orleans. Listen in.
Pelicans Practice: Zion Williamson 03-07-20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson addresses media following practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
| 03:09
