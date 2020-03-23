All of Trajan Langdon's Live Tweets from the Pelicans Twitter account during Pelicans-Pacers re-broadcast

Pelicans General Manager Trajan Langdon live tweeted from the Pelicans Twitter account during the Pelicans vs Pacers re-broadcast on FOX Sports New Orleans. Check out the highlights.

Hope all is well Pels fans. Getting ready for Pels/Pacers holiday playback. This is my first time live tweeting so don’t heckle me too much - Trajan #PelicansPlayback — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 22, 2020

that guy JJ can shoot the 3 a little! - Trajan #pelicansplayback pic.twitter.com/emVyZLPvRd — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 22, 2020

Great blockout by a Jrue allowed us to get that defensive board! -Trajan #PelicansPlayback — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 22, 2020

appreciate you Griff!! Hope the waters stay calm here good sir - Trajan https://t.co/8mYENeZeOf — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 22, 2020

First quarter:

Pacers up 32-19



Man, tough stretch finishing that quarter. Gotta cut our turnovers down, but I think we will bounce back in the 2nd....On both ends -Trajan #PelicansPlayback — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 22, 2020

Jrue makes those inside finishes so easy vs bigs so easy...it's really NOT that easy fans! - Trajan#PelicansPlayback pic.twitter.com/NNhEehMN87 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 22, 2020

There we go!! Several straight defensive stands got us back in the game.. really good minutes by Jaxson Hayes battling inside - Trajan #PelicansPlayback — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 22, 2020

Great breakdown on DFav's defensive IQ by @adaniels33. I couldn't have said it any better - Trajan #PelicansPlayback pic.twitter.com/U27ZQJvt71 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 22, 2020

Good chase off pin down and challenged 3 by @FWJackson15 - followed that with taking a charge next possession. Good minutes Mr. Jackson!! - Trajan #Pelicansplayback pic.twitter.com/ulx269DGg1 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 23, 2020

Tough shot by BI to push the lead to 5.



Difficult to guard a guy with that size and skill level. Good 2nd quarter as we bounce back and head into the 2nd half with the lead - Trajan #pelicansplayback — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 23, 2020

Jrue made that look easy!



Weaving through traffic and finding a flying Jaxson for the big dunk - Trajan #PelicansPlayback pic.twitter.com/UFp3uC3WGB — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 23, 2020

E'Twaun for the 3 on the very next possession - Big plays to push our lead - Trajan pic.twitter.com/oG5bSwMoVi — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 23, 2020

back-to-back BI 3's from Jrue to cap a great 3rd quarter for the Pels!!



Let's keep up the good play in the 4th - Trajan #pelicansplayback pic.twitter.com/kcAGLrKAss — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 23, 2020

There we go...way to run the wing hard and get your feet set Josh



Bang from the corner! - Trajan #Pelicansplayback pic.twitter.com/NFavRQXrwd — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 23, 2020

Crazy play with the ball flying all over the place but Zo reels it in and delivers a nifty bounce pass to E'Twaun that makes sure his 3ball touches nothing but net! - Trajan #PelicansPlayback pic.twitter.com/UPHidbTBvw — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 23, 2020

Pelicans up 110-84, 3:57 left



This is always an important time in the game where our coaches stress competing & playing the right way. The way you end one game can carry over to the next. Need to keep giving effort no matter who is on the court. This game is not over yet- Trajan — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 23, 2020

Love how guys are still sharing the ball and finding shots for one another.



Nice kick out from Kenrich to Keil for 3 followed by a nice pass from Frank to Nico for another 3.



Great way to end a great win!! - Trajan #PelicansPlayback — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 23, 2020