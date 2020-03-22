All of David Griffin's Live Tweets from the Pelicans Twitter account during Pelicans-Nuggets re-broadcast
Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin live tweeted from the Pelicans Twitter account during the Pelicans vs Nuggets Christmas day re-broadcast on FOX Sports New Orleans. Check out the highlights.
Almost game time! @dg_riff here. Look forward to answering more of your questions throughout our #PelicansPlayback.— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 21, 2020
@adaniels33 always brings a fire sweater game!— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 21, 2020
@dg_riff here. @williamskenrich contests as time expires on 1st quarter, but come on, man! Barton extends off arm to "dislodge" @Jrue_Holiday11 plain as day. Ok, Ok, inside voice from now on.— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 21, 2020
@Jrue_Holiday11 & @dfavors14 are +12.3 pp100 together in more than 800 minutes on the year. Let the run ensue! #PelicansPlayback— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 21, 2020
Derrick Favors love!!— Oleh Kosel (@OlehKosel) March 21, 2020
Only Holiday-Zion at +12.9 points per 100 possessions (in 425 minutes) tops Holiday-Favors +/- among all two-man Pelicans lineups involving Jrue. https://t.co/KyLhXZyEdP
Man... I am "working" right now, so can't partake...yet! https://t.co/nU0qF0pNkV— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 21, 2020
Loving our DynamicDuo of @JoelMeyersNBA and @adaniels33. Don’t hear our broadcasts often enough but AD has to be on a very short list of the best analysts in the business and you know, my old @SiriusXMNBA partner, Brother Meyers is fine too.— David Griffin (@dg_riff) March 21, 2020
. @dg_riff here- Brandon Ingram's play-making ability is vastly under-rated and will be a lethal piece for us moving forward.— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 21, 2020
I can just feel it- @jj_redick is going to make a big play tonight before it’s all over. #PelicansPlayback— David Griffin (@dg_riff) March 21, 2020
JJ AT THE BUZZER— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 21, 2020
Watch @FOXSportsNOLA rebroadcast of Pelicans vs Nuggets! #WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/rAphMiCK6u
Stop it! Only thing better than that sportcoat/turtleneck combo you are rocking tonight is your ability to break it down. So glad you are part of the @PelicansNBA family! https://t.co/V7hCFJhhOB— David Griffin (@dg_riff) March 21, 2020
On #PelicansPlayback Brandon Ingram has 20 points on his first 9 shots. Is that alot? That seems like a lot... Can you say MIP?! @dg_riff here— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 22, 2020
I know it’s only Christmas Day but I bet he is heading to an All Star nod- also me. I’m loving this dual platform thing. Maybe I need a burner? https://t.co/1qEk6rTcSl— David Griffin (@dg_riff) March 22, 2020
When @hayes_jaxson masters defensive verticality at the rim, and stops getting the rookie whistle, he is going to be absolutely filthy on that end of the floor. Several examples tonight of his ability to move laterally on the perimeter. #pelicansplayback— David Griffin (@dg_riff) March 22, 2020
We close out the 8-day, 4-game (3-1) Christmas road trip with a huge win over a good team. Tune in tomorrow night when Trajan Langdon steps into the starting line-up with @JenHale504. Have a blessed night. #pelicansplayback @dg_riff mic drop— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 22, 2020
