2019-20 Game 59: Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Postgame Quotes 2-28-20

HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY

On the start of tonight’s game:

"Yeah I thought we did a really good job of having the energy to start the game. I thought we were good defensively, but I thought we were really good from the pace standpoint (with) what we needed to do, playing in space and all of those things worked out really great for us."

On Lonzo Ball’s play tonight:

"Well I thought he did exactly what we would like to see him do as a point guard. I thought he controlled the game. I thought he… the pace of the game… he dictated the whole thing. I thought he got out and did a great job with that and as you said, I thought he did a great job of finding players. I thought we all did tonight. I thought we played the first quarter the way we needed to play and you know I think you gotta give credit to this team down there (Cleveland) is that they will not quit. They will not quit. They worked themselves almost back in the game three times. And you know we kept extending the lead and they kept working themselves back in so you know J.B. (Bickerstaff) has done a great job with those guys down there. They play extremely hard, and as easy as it looked it was a very tough win. It wasn’t an easy win at all."

GUARD LONZO BALL

On the Pelicans play in the first quarter:

"We knew we wanted to get a fast start tonight. The last couple of games we’ve come out pretty slow, so we wanted to change that tonight and I felt like that carried us throughout the game."

On what he looks for before attempting full-court passes:

"To Zion (Williamson) I can really throw it, you know, anytime. Just seeing my guys in front, if I can get there in time, you know, get the ball in the air for as long as it needs to be, it’s a good chance of it being a play, I’ll probably throw it."

FORWARD BRANDON INGRAM

On Lonzo Ball’s defense tonight:

"Well, it goes unnoticed sometimes because he does it night in and night out and he’s always anticipating the pass, he’s always in the right spot, and his on-ball defense is really, really good, so that’s something that he’s done every night and we kind of expect it out of him every night."

On the developing feel for playing with Zion Williamson:

"I think we just figure out who’s hot and just continue to go to him. Of course everybody has, pretty much, a mismatch on the basketball floor. They try to go to each spot or feel comfortable in each spot so whoever’s hot we just continue to go to him and continue to find our rhythm."

FORWARD ZION WILLIAMSON

On playing with this offense especially with the ball movement of the last few games:

"It’s a lot of fun. Everyone gets touches, and like I said last game: When we get ball movement, and when we get a lot of assists, we are a better team."

On the way Lonzo Ball quarterbacks the offense and uses each player’s unique talents:

"That’s a great part about Lonzo [Ball]. He shows his IQ for the game. For him to come in every game with the threats and depth we have, and to facilitate the offense the way he does…you have to respect that. Hats off to him. He does a great job at it."