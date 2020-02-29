Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
2019-20 Game 59: Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Postgame Quotes 2-28-20
On the start of tonight’s game:
"Yeah I thought we did a really good job of having the energy to start the game. I thought we were good defensively, but I thought we were really good from the pace standpoint (with) what we needed to do, playing in space and all of those things worked out really great for us."
On Lonzo Ball’s play tonight:
"Well I thought he did exactly what we would like to see him do as a point guard. I thought he controlled the game. I thought he… the pace of the game… he dictated the whole thing. I thought he got out and did a great job with that and as you said, I thought he did a great job of finding players. I thought we all did tonight. I thought we played the first quarter the way we needed to play and you know I think you gotta give credit to this team down there (Cleveland) is that they will not quit. They will not quit. They worked themselves almost back in the game three times. And you know we kept extending the lead and they kept working themselves back in so you know J.B. (Bickerstaff) has done a great job with those guys down there. They play extremely hard, and as easy as it looked it was a very tough win. It wasn’t an easy win at all."
On the Pelicans play in the first quarter:
"We knew we wanted to get a fast start tonight. The last couple of games we’ve come out pretty slow, so we wanted to change that tonight and I felt like that carried us throughout the game."
On what he looks for before attempting full-court passes:
"To Zion (Williamson) I can really throw it, you know, anytime. Just seeing my guys in front, if I can get there in time, you know, get the ball in the air for as long as it needs to be, it’s a good chance of it being a play, I’ll probably throw it."
On Lonzo Ball’s defense tonight:
"Well, it goes unnoticed sometimes because he does it night in and night out and he’s always anticipating the pass, he’s always in the right spot, and his on-ball defense is really, really good, so that’s something that he’s done every night and we kind of expect it out of him every night."
On the developing feel for playing with Zion Williamson:
"I think we just figure out who’s hot and just continue to go to him. Of course everybody has, pretty much, a mismatch on the basketball floor. They try to go to each spot or feel comfortable in each spot so whoever’s hot we just continue to go to him and continue to find our rhythm."
On playing with this offense especially with the ball movement of the last few games:
"It’s a lot of fun. Everyone gets touches, and like I said last game: When we get ball movement, and when we get a lot of assists, we are a better team."
On the way Lonzo Ball quarterbacks the offense and uses each player’s unique talents:
"That’s a great part about Lonzo [Ball]. He shows his IQ for the game. For him to come in every game with the threats and depth we have, and to facilitate the offense the way he does…you have to respect that. Hats off to him. He does a great job at it."
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: Jrue Holiday 2-28-2020
Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday recaps tonight's 116-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers
Game 59: Pelicans vs. Cavaliers 2/28/20
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-28-2020
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps tonight's 116-104 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers
| 02:30
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-28-2020
Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball recaps tonight's 116-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers
| 02:02
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Alvin Gentry 2-28-20
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry talks about the team's performance in the win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Smoothie King Center on February 28, 2020.
| 06:11
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-28-2020
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson recaps tonight's 116-104 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers
| 07:13
60-Second Recap: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Get your 60-second recap of the New Orleans Pelicans 116-104 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Lonzo Ball with 12 Assists vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball dished out 12 assists in the team's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Nicolo Melli finger roll
New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolo Melli drives down the lane, finishing with the finger roll.
| 00:12
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Jaxson Hayes one-handed slam
Defense leads to offense as New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball strips the ball, leading to a fastbreak one-handed slam by Jaxson Hayes.
| 00:21
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Derrick Favors blocks Darius Garland
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors protects the paint with the block on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland.
| 00:12
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Brandon Ingram finishes through contact
February 28, 2020: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans - Highlights of Brandon Ingram
| 00:24
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Zion Williamson starts hot for New Orleans
Steve Smith is in the film room to break down Zion Williamson's fast start against the Cavaliers.
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Jrue Holiday crossover
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday crosses up the defense on the way to the rim.
| 00:15
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Josh Hart dishes to Brandon Ingram
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart feeds Brandon Ingram on his way to the rim for the slam.
| 00:15
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: JJ Redick to Jaxson Hayes Alley-Oop
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick throws up the lob for rookie Jaxson Hayes.
| 00:13
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Derrick Favors taps to Zion Williamson for slam
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors taps the rebound to Zion Williamson for the second chance slam.
| 00:16
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Lonzo Ball throws deep to Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball throws the long pass to Zion Williamson for the fastbreak finish.
| 00:16
Highlights:Brandon Ingram | Pelicans vs. Cavaliers
Brandon Ingram scores 29 points as New Orleans beat Cleveland Friday night.
Pelicans-Cavaliers Shootaround: Lonzo Ball 2-28-2019
Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball previews tonight's home match-up vs the Cleveland Cavaliers.
| 02:00
Pelicans-Cavaliers Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 2-28-2019
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram previews tonight's home match-up vs the Cleveland Cavaliers
| 02:41
Pelicans Practice: Derrick Favors 2-27-20
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors post-practice interview ahead of the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, 2/28/20.
| 02:09
Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 2-27-20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday post-practice interview ahead of the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, 2/28/20.
| 03:35
Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 2-27-20
New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry post-practice interview ahead of the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, 2/28/20.
| 08:00
Get Hype: Pelicans vs. Cavaliers
New Orleans Pelicans host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Smoothie King Center. Get your tickets at https://seatgeek.com/new-orleans-pelicans-tickets. Be there!
| 00:27
NEXT UP: