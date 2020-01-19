LA Clippers v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 18: E'Twaun Moore #55, and Jaxson Hayes #10 of the New Orleans Pelicans hi-five each other during the game against the LA Clippers on January 18, 2020 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

2019-20 Game 43: Pelicans vs. Clippers Postgame Quotes 1-18-20

Posted: Jan 18, 2020

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On if the loss stemmed from missed free throws and turnovers:
“Yeah, you’re right.”

On not being able to put the Clippers away in the third quarter:
“They’re a good [team]. They’ve got good players.”

Pelicans Forward/Center Derrick Favors:

On what the Clippers did to be able to put them down in the fourth quarter:
“I think both teams kind of slowed down a little bit in the fourth quarter, but I think we probably turned the ball over a couple of times and let a rebound get away, and they just went and made baskets. So, I think it was more maybe…I don’t want to say mental, but I think it was more maybe letting like little things take us out the game. We had a couple of turnovers and missed shots, so I think that took us out the game.”

On how the Clippers were able to win this game:
“They have some good players. They know how to create contact, and they have some good players over there that know how to make plays offensively. I mean we did the best we could, they just made a lot of tough shots. We were in them, we contested a lot of shots. They just made tough shots, so you just have to tip your hat to that.”

Pelicans Guard Lonzo Ball:

On what happened in the fourth quarter despite their strong start in the first half:
“It’s a game of runs. They made their run early in the fourth when they erased that 8-to-10 point lead. You know, pretty fast and then it came down to those last two minutes.”

On if he is proud of the effort put forth by the team despite losing the game:
“I don’t believe in moral victories, I thought we should have won the game, but obviously that didn’t happen tonight.”

Highlights: Lonzo Ball drops 18 vs. Clippers

Game 43: Pelicans vs. Clippers 1/18/20

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball scores 18 points in a variety of ways.
Jan 18, 2020  |  01:55
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 21 vs. Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram tallies 21 points.
Jan 18, 2020  |  01:53
Highlights: Derrick Favors pours in 22 vs. LA Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors was a force on the offensive end.
Jan 18, 2020  |  01:56
Highlights: JJ Redick scores 19 vs. LA Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick scores 19 points vs. his former team the Los Angeles Clippers.
Jan 18, 2020  |  01:23
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: Derrick Favors 1-18-2020
Pelicans center Derrick Favors recaps today's game vs the Los Angeles Clippers
Jan 18, 2020  |  02:56
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: Lonzo Ball 1-18-2020
Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball recaps today's game vs the Los Angeles Clippers
Jan 18, 2020  |  00:49
Pelicans vs. Clippers Highlights: JJ Redick trims the Clipper lead to three with a triple
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick buries the off-balance triple.
Jan 18, 2020  |  00:17
Pelicans vs. Clippers Highlights: Josh Hart steal and score
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart creates the turnover and finishes on the offensive end.
Jan 18, 2020  |  00:11
Pelicans vs. Clippers Highlights: Jaxson Hayes slam
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes takes flight for the emphatic slam.
Jan 18, 2020  |  00:10
Pelicans vs. Clippers Highlights: Lonzo Ball lobs to Derrick Favors
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball lobs the crisp alley-oop pass up to Derrick Favors for the slam.
Jan 18, 2020  |  00:10
Pelicans vs. Clippers Highlights: Jaxson Hayes hammers it home
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes throws down a ferocious one-handed slam.
Jan 18, 2020  |  00:06
Pelicans vs. Clippers Highlights: Brandon Ingram And-1
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram takes it the length of the court for the And-1 opportunity.
Jan 18, 2020  |  00:26
Pelicans vs. Clippers Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker buries the triple
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker gets hot from deep in the second quarter.
Jan 18, 2020  |  00:10
Pelicans vs. Clippers Highlights: Lonzo Ball block leads to a Brandon Ingram bucket
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finishes with the spin at the rim.
Jan 18, 2020  |  00:13
Pelicans vs. Clippers Highlights: Lonzo Ball steal and score
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball anticipates the pass and finishes the And-1 on the offensive end.
Jan 18, 2020  |  00:23
Pelicans vs. Clippers Highlights: Lonzo Ball finds Derrick Favors on the pick and roll
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball dishes to the cutting Derrick Favors for the bucket.
Jan 18, 2020  |  00:12

