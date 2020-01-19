2019-20 Game 43: Pelicans vs. Clippers Postgame Quotes 1-18-20

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On if the loss stemmed from missed free throws and turnovers:

“Yeah, you’re right.”

On not being able to put the Clippers away in the third quarter:

“They’re a good [team]. They’ve got good players.”

Pelicans Forward/Center Derrick Favors:

On what the Clippers did to be able to put them down in the fourth quarter:

“I think both teams kind of slowed down a little bit in the fourth quarter, but I think we probably turned the ball over a couple of times and let a rebound get away, and they just went and made baskets. So, I think it was more maybe…I don’t want to say mental, but I think it was more maybe letting like little things take us out the game. We had a couple of turnovers and missed shots, so I think that took us out the game.”

On how the Clippers were able to win this game:

“They have some good players. They know how to create contact, and they have some good players over there that know how to make plays offensively. I mean we did the best we could, they just made a lot of tough shots. We were in them, we contested a lot of shots. They just made tough shots, so you just have to tip your hat to that.”

Pelicans Guard Lonzo Ball:

On what happened in the fourth quarter despite their strong start in the first half:

“It’s a game of runs. They made their run early in the fourth when they erased that 8-to-10 point lead. You know, pretty fast and then it came down to those last two minutes.”

On if he is proud of the effort put forth by the team despite losing the game:

“I don’t believe in moral victories, I thought we should have won the game, but obviously that didn’t happen tonight.”