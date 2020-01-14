Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images
2019-20 Game 41: Pelicans at Pistons Postgame Quotes 1-13-20
HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY
On the defensive play by Frank Jackson on Derrick Rose at the end of regulation:
"I thought he did a great job. I mean, we remember the last time we played them what happened and I thought Frank did a good job of staying down. He did a really good job of being physical and keeping him exactly out of the spot that he (Rose) wanted to get to. I thought he was really good defensively."
On all players contributing to tonight's win:
"They did and we talked about that right before we left the locker room. We said that over the course of the NBA season, you're going to get an opportunity at some stage and the big question is will you take advantage of that opportunity when it's there, and I thought everybody that we put in the game [did]. I thought Nicolo (Melli) did a great job of just taking what was there for him, making shots and making big plays, holding onto the ball when we needed the free throws at the end because he was our best free throw shooter on the floor. But, when you talk about team win and a team effort, I just thought this was a just a great team effort. We struggled in the fourth quarter, but once again, the bottom line is that we found a way to hang in and win and that's the most important thing."
GUARD LONZO BALL
On how he felt tonight being the floor general:
"I was just happy we got the win, honestly. It was a tough-fought game today. We lost it a little bit in the fourth (quarter) but we got it back in overtime, and we got the win."
On how he would evaluate Frank Jackson's defense on Derrick Rose tonight:
"Oh, I mean he did great. He's the one that sent it into overtime for us. It's very hard containing D Rose especially as much as he had to guard him tonight since we had so many bodies out. But he stepped up to the challenge and did his thing."
CENTER JAHLIL OKAFOR
On how he felt getting into a rhythm in tonight's win:
"My teammates were urging me really early. One I saw the ball go in, it was good rhythm and my confidence was through the roof."
On how big this win is considering many guys were not active in the lineup:
"I think it's a huge win. Coach Gentry mentioned before the game that this is what good teams are made of. Being that we had so many guys out tonight and we needed to step up, we did that. So, that's a really good win, everybody contributed and it feels like we've stepped up."
On his father being at the game and if that made him better tonight:
"I'm not sure, but Chicago is like a four-hour drive. Whenever we play in Detroit, he usually makes the trip. I couldn't hear him in the audience because I'm so used to hearing my dad in the crowd, but I know he's there. I saw him before the game and gave him a hug. My dad's the best."
Pelicans vs. Pistons Postgame: Lonzo Ball 1-13-20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball recaps tonights away win against the Detroit Pistons.
Game 41: Pelicans at Pistons 1/13/20
Pelicans vs. Pistons Postgame: Jahlil Okafor 1-13-20
New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor recaps tonights away win against the Detroit Pistons.
| 02:43
Pelicans vs. Pistons Postgame: Nicolò Melli 1-13-20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolò Melli recaps tonights away win against the Detroit Pistons.
| 02:31
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 117, Pistons 110
Jahlil Okafor leads a balanced Pelicans' attack scoring 25 points with 14 rebounds, Nicolo Melli adds 20 as New Orleans wins it in overtime, 117-110.
| 00:01
Calls of the Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons - Game 41 - Jan. 13, 2020
Hear the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans, Todd Graffagnini, call the Pelicans game against the Detroit Pistons on the Pelicans Radio Network, ESPN 100.3 FM New Orleans. Listen in.
| 01:44
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jahlil Okafor tallies 25 points vs. Detroit Pistons
New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor scored 25 points and pulled down 14 boards in the team's overtime win against the Detroit Pistons.
| 00:01
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interviews: Jahlil Okafor vs. Pistons
New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor speaks with Fox Sports New Orleans reporter Jen Hale about the teams performance in the overtime win against the Detroit Pistons
| 01:26
Pelicans at Pistons Highlights: Lonzo Ball step-back triple
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball steps backs and knocks down the three-pointer.
| 00:17
Pelicans at Pistons Highlights: Nicolo Melli running hook
New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolo Melli cuts across the lane and connects on the running hook shot.
| 00:21
Pelicans at Pistons Highlights: Zylan Cheatham making plays
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zylan Cheatham gets it done on both ends of the floor with a big block and reverse lay-up.
| 00:20
Pelicans at Pistons Highlights: Frank Jackson splits the defense
New Orleans Pelicans guard Frank Jackson splits the defense with a strong move to the rim.
| 00:17
Pelicans at Pistons Highlights: Jahlil Okafor's revenge jam over Drummond
New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor rises up for the second chance slam.
| 00:00
Pelicans at Pistons Highlights: Nicolo Melli reverse lay-up
New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolo Melli runs the floor and finishes with the nifty reverse.
| 00:10
Pelicans at Pistons Highlights: Jahlil Okafor And-1
New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor goes to work in the paint and finishes with the bucket and foul.
| 00:15
Pelicans at Pistons Highlights: Alley-oop finish by Jaxson Hayes
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes cuts to the rim and slams home the lob.
| 00:00
Pelicans Shootaround: Alvin Gentry 1-13-20
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry talks to the media prior to Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons.
| 02:21
Pelicans Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 1-13-20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks to the media prior to Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons.
| 02:38
