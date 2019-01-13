Game Preview: Pacers vs Suns

Last Updated: Jan. 13 at 2:42 PM ET

Matchup

After returning from their five game road trip with a 3-2 mark, the Pacers look to continue their winning ways back at Bankers Life Fieldhouse as they begin a crucial five game homestand.

The action starts on Tuesday, when the Pacers (28-14) matchup with a Phoenix Suns (11-33) team that has surprised of late, winning two of its last three games, including taking down the West-leading Denver Nuggets without the services of Devin Booker (back spasms).

Despite what has been a challenging season thus far for the Suns, Phoenix has gotten consistently impressive play from top-overall pick Deandre Ayton, who leads all rookies with 10.7 rebounds and is second in points with 16.6 per game.

With the team's leading scorer, Devin Booker, listed as questionable, slowing down Ayton should be priority number one for the Pacers as they look to capture their 15th home victory over the season.

During Indiana's sometimes challenging road trip, defense proved to be an issue as the Pacers allowed three consecutive opponents to rack up over 115 points. That trend, however, was reversed during the final stop of the Pacers' road trip as Indiana was able to beat the Knicks easily, winning 121-106.

With the team still on a roll, the Pacers face a difficult homestand, with four of the five opponents currently fighting for playoff position in their respective conferences.

The only one of the teams not in the playoff race is Phoenix, making it all the more important for the Pacers to open up their homestand with a victory.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Domantas Sabonis



De'Anthony Melton

Josh Jackson

Mikal Bridges

T.J. Warren

Deandre Ayton

Injury Report

Pacers: Myles Turner - TBD (sore right shoulder)

Suns: Devin Booker - questionable (back spasms)

Last Meeting

November 27, 2018: With the game on the line, the Pacers came up huge in the clutch, as Myles Turner and Bojan Bogdanovic each hit critical 3-pointers down the stretch to help Indiana close out a 109-104 win on the road.

"We didn't want to lose, as simple as that," Darren Collison said.

Domantas Sabonis and Doug McDermott led the Pacers in scoring with 21 points each. Myles Turner finished with a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds.

For Phoenix, T.J. Warren led the way with 25 points. Devin Booker scored 20 and Deandre Ayton had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Noteworthy

Devin Booker has missed the last three games with back spasms

Phoenix leads the all-time series 48-40, but the Pacers have won four straight against the Suns

Indiana is looking to sweep the regular season series over Phoenix for the third time in four years

Tickets

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Bobby 'Slick' Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.