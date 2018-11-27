Game Rewind: Pacers 109, Suns 104

Game Rewind

Behind clutch shooting from beyond the arc, the Pacers knocked off the Suns 109-104 in Phoenix to improve to 2-0 on their current West Coast road trip. Despite the Pacers maintaining control for three quarters, this one came down to the final moments as the Suns refused to quit.

First, it was Myles Turner who came up with a huge shot. Tied at 101, Turner drilled a 3-pointer with 48.1 seconds left to give Indiana the lead. But out of the timeout, Phoenix's Devin Booker tied it with a long triple of his own.

On Indiana's next possession, Bojan Bogdanovic was the hero, as he hit a 3-pointer to push the Pacers ahead with 31.1 seconds remaining. Booker tried to tie it again, but his shot was off and rebounded by Indiana. A pair of Darren Collison free throws made the lead five and sealed the game.

"We didn't want to lose, as simple as that," Collison said.

To start the game, the Suns jumped out to a 15-10 lead before Indiana rattled off five straight to tie things up with 6:06 left in the opening quarter.

And tied is how the game would enter the second, with each team sitting at 26 points after one quarter.

In the second period, Indiana's second unit, especially Domas Sabonis and Doug McDermott, gave the visitors the upper hand. Led by the pair, the Pacers outscored the Suns 17-9 to grab a 43-35 lead with just under seven minutes to play in the first half.

By the five minute mark, the bench had given the Pacers a 52-39 lead. From there, Phoenix battled back to go into the locker room down just seven, 61-54.

In the third, the Pacers were still in the driver's seat, growing their lead to 13, 77-64, with 4:36 to go in the period. But from there, the Suns outscored the Pacers 13-4 to trail by just four, 81-77, heading into the fourth quarter.

Phoenix's strong play continued into the final period as they scored the quarter's first eight points to retake the lead at 85-81. As he did in the first half, McDermott loomed large in the fourth, answering Phoenix's spurts with 3-pointers.

His triple with 5:15 to play gave the Pacers back the lead, 95-94, and from there it was a fight to the finish with Indiana making enough key shots to come out on top.

"I think I'm just getting a little better rhythm, getting some screens, some pin-downs, just getting a little ball movement out there," McDermott said. "It's really helping us out a lot. Domantas has done a really good job of setting the tone and finding me and screening me, which has been huge, because as a shooter I rely on big guys like him."

Sabonis and McDermott led the Pacers in scoring with 21 points each. Turner finished with a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds.

For Phoenix, T.J. Warren led the way with 25 points. Booker scored 20 and Deandre Ayton had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Inside The Numbers

The Pacers outrebounded the Suns by 10, 55-45.

For the second straight game, Darren Collison racked up 11 assists.

You Can Quote Me On That

"We weren't sharp in this game, but you have to find a way to win games like that. I thought they gutted it out in that fourth quarter. We didn't even win that fourth quarter. We were able to get this one." - Pacers head coach Nate McMillan

"I would just say that we had two completely different, two different halves. They didn't feel us at all." - Suns head coach Igor Kokoskov

"We knew they'd make it a game. We just came out and executed toward the end of the stretch, which is really good to see." - Pacers forward Doug McDermott

Stat of the Night

The Pacers' centers came to play tonight as each finished with a double-double. Myles Turner had 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Domas Sabonis had 21 points and 16 boards. It's the first time the pair has reached a double-double in the same game.

Noteworthy

After not scoring against the Spurs on November 23, Doug McDermott has scored 21 points in back-to-back games.

The Pacers are now a perfect 4-0 this season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Myles Turner's 13 rebounds are a season high.

Up Next

The road trip continues on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers. The games starts at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports Indiana and 1070 The Fan.

Tickets

Special Offer - Pacers Score 99+ Points

