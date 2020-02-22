Game Preview: Pacers at Raptors

Matchup

After grinding out a victory against the New York Knicks in their first game back from the All-Star break, the Pacers (33-23) set their eyes on some revenge as they head up to Toronto to take on the Raptors (41-15) at Scotiabank Arena.

Just before the break, Toronto picked up a pair of wins against the Blue & Gold as part of a home-and-home series. The victories were part of a new franchise-record 15-game winning streak.

Despite dropping a game to the Brooklyn Nets just before the All-Star break, Toronto has picked up where they left off after dispelling the Phoenix Suns 118-101 on Friday night.

Indiana will continue to look for solid production from T.J. Warren. The 6-foot-8 forward showed little signs of rust in his first game back from the break, dropping 27 points and snagging eight boards against the Knicks. It was the 26th time this season the N.C. State grad has finished with 20 points or more.

For Toronto, it was Pascal Siakam who didn't slow down despite the rest. The former New Mexico State forward dropped 37 points and grabbed 12 boards for his 11th double-double of the season against the Suns. For the year, Siakam is leading the team in scoring (23.8 points per game), rebounds (7.6), and field goal attempts per game (19.1).

The squads have met three times this year, with all games coming down to the wire. Indiana took home a five-point overtime victory in their first matchup, while Toronto snatched the other contests from Indiana in crunch time. Fans should expect another tight game between these two Eastern Conference heavyweights.

Projected Starters



Malcolm Brogdon

Victor Oladipo

T.J. Warren

Domantas Sabonis

Myles Turner



Kyle Lowry

Fred VanVleet

OG Anunoby

Pascal Siakam

Serge Ibaka

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - T.J. Warren, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Raptors: PG - Kyle Lowry, SG - Fred VanVleet, SF - OG Anunoby, PF - Pascal Siakam, C - Serge Ibaka

Injury Report

Pacers: Victor Oladipo - questionable (sore back), Edmond Sumner - questionable (sore left hip)

Raptors: Patrick McCaw - doubtful (flu-like symptoms), Norman Powell - doubtful (fourth metacarpal fracture in left hand), Marc Gasol - out (left hamstring tightness), Dewan Hernandez - out (right ankle sprain)

Last Meeting

February 7, 2020: For the second time in three nights, the Pacers squared off against the Toronto Raptors, but could not come away with the victory.

Toronto reeled off an 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter to close out the game and walk away with a 115-106 win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. It was the fourth straight loss in an eventual six-game skid for the Blue & Gold.

Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and 16 rebounds for Indiana, and Victor Oladipo added 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting and four assists. But it wasn't enough down the stretch.

Despite three opportunities to grab a lead on their final possession before halftime, the Pacers ultimately found themselves trailing at the break. After battling tough in the third, they grabbed a brief lead on a Jeremy Lamb layup with 1:02 remaining in the frame. But the Raptors rattled off nine unanswered points late to hold an 87-83 lead entering the fourth.

Toronto then kept the Pacers at bay throughout the final frame, finding an answer for every Indiana bucket. Then, midway through the fourth, Terence Davis added five unanswered points in a 37-second span to put the game on ice for Toronto.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have lost 12 consecutive regular season road games at Toronto. Indiana's last regular season road win over the Raptors came on March 1, 2013.

Domantas Sabonis has 42 double-doubles this season. He currently sits in fifth for double-doubles in a single season in Pacers NBA franchise history. Troy Murphy resides in first, notching 49 double-doubles over the course of the 2008-2009 NBA season.

The teams have met each other 91 times in the regular season. Indiana lead the all-time regular season series, 49-42.

