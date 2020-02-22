Pacers at Knicks

TICKETS STATS

T.J. Warren Finishes for the And One

Postgame 200221

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
T.J. Warren Finishes for the And One
Now Playing

T.J. Warren Finishes for the And One

Feb 21, 2020  |  00:12
Defense Leads to Offense
Now Playing

Defense Leads to Offense

Feb 21, 2020  |  00:09
Warren on Both Ends
Now Playing

Warren on Both Ends

Feb 21, 2020  |  00:09
T.J. Warren Cleans up the Miss
Now Playing

T.J. Warren Cleans up the Miss

Feb 21, 2020  |  00:06
Oladipo Pulls Up for Three
Now Playing

Oladipo Pulls Up for Three

Feb 21, 2020  |  00:07
Turner Knocks Down the Transition Three
Now Playing

Turner Knocks Down the Transition Three

Feb 21, 2020  |  00:06
Brogdon Pulls Up
Now Playing

Brogdon Pulls Up

Feb 21, 2020  |  00:07
Turner Finishes the Break Off Strong
Now Playing

Turner Finishes the Break Off Strong

Feb 21, 2020  |  00:05
Sabonis Slams It Home
Now Playing

Sabonis Slams It Home

Feb 21, 2020  |  00:08
Oladipo Floats It In the lane
Now Playing

Oladipo Floats It In the lane

Feb 21, 2020  |  00:06

Instant Rewind: Pacers 106, Knicks 98

Friday, February 21, 2020 at 7:30 PM ET at Madison Square Garden
by Wheat Hotchkiss
Pacers.com Writer/Editor
@Wheat_Hotchkiss
Posted: Feb 21, 2020

Instant Rewind

It wasn't pretty, but the Pacers clawed their way to win on Friday night at Madison Square Garden in their first game after the All-Star break.

T.J. Warren scored 27 points and Domantas Sabonis added 24 points and 13 rebounds as Indiana (33-23) began its playoff push with a 106-98 road win over the New York Knicks (17-39).

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Track the Latest Standings, Magic Numbers, and More »

The Pacers showed some rust early on Friday in their first game in nine days. Indiana went just 6-for-23 from the field and 0-for-6 from 3-point range in the first quarter. Fortunately for the Blue & Gold, the Knicks were only marginally better, taking a 20-15 lead after one.

Playing a lineup of four reserves alongside their All-Star big man Sabonis, the Pacers were much better offensively at the start of the second quarter, surpassing their first-quarter point total just 4:09 into the frame.

Indiana took the lead shortly thereafter, using a 14-4 run that included seven points from leading scorer Warren to open up a five-point lead. The visitors scored on their last three possessions of the half, with Myles Turner and Victor Oladipo hitting back-to-back 3-pointers before Oladipo blew by R.J. Barrett for a layup that pushed the lead to 51-44 at the break.

The Pacers quickly blew the game open after halftime. Sabonis, Turner, and Warren combined to score the first six points off the half. Then after a Barrett layup, Brogdon sank a floater and then Warren converted layups on the next two possessions to cap a 12-2 run to open the third quarter.

The Blue & Gold extended their lead to as many as 22 points in the third — buoyed by 11 points in the frame from Warren — and took an 80-65 lead into the fourth quarter.

New York managed to trim the deficit back down to single digits after a pair of free throws by Bobby Portis with 8:08 remaining. Doug McDermott appeared to halt New York's rally, drilling a 3-pointer and drawing a foul with 7:40 left.

But after the four-point play, the Knicks continued to chip away, scoring seven straight to make it a six-point game with 6:15 to play.

This time, Warren took over, scoring five straight points to push the lead back to 96-85 with 5:12 remaining.

Indiana went cold after that, failing to hit a field goal the rest of the way. But the Knicks never managed to get within a possession of the lead.

Damyean Dotson's 3-pointer with 23 seconds left made it 98-94, but Brogdon hit a pair of free throws and Randle missed two foul shots on the other end, effectively sealing the outcome.

McDermott finished with 14 points off the bench, going 4-for-6 from the field and 2-for-3 from 3-point range. Brogdon added 11 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

Oladipo tallied eight points on 3-of-8 shooting, three rebounds, and one assist in 25 minutes off the bench, but exited in the third quarter with a sore back and did not return.

Portis led New York with 19 points and six rebounds off the bench. Barrett added 17 points on 8-of-19 shooting, while Frank Ntilikina had 14 in the loss.

The Pacers wrap up a two-game road trip on Sunday night in Toronto against a Raptors team that handed the Blue & Gold a pair of narrow defeats earlier this month.

Tickets

The Pacers return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host Cody Zeller and the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

Ticketmaster - 2019-20 Pacers tickets





Tags
Pacers, Knicks, 2019-20 Game Rewind

Related Content

Pacers

Knicks

2019-20 Game Rewind

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter