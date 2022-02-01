Game Preview: Pacers vs Magic

Matchup

After Indiana's rookies put on a show against the Los Angeles Clippers, the squad (19-33) will square off against a talented rookie-filled Orlando Magic (11-40) team on Wednesday night. The Blue & Gold have won six straight games against the Magic dating back to 2019.

The Magic are in the second year of their rebuilding process and have acquired several youngsters that are only improving over time. Although their season-long record leaves more to be desired, Orlando has been playing well lately. They have won three of their last four outings. But they will enter this contest on the second night of a back-to-back.

Leading Orlando is second-year guard Cole Anthony. The UNC product is considered as one of last year's draft steals. This year, the 21-year-old leads the Magic in scoring (17.8 points per game) and assists (6.0 per game). He has excelled in driving to the paint and creating for others, carrying an underdog mentality after slipping in the draft because of injury history. It appears the Magic's minor gamble is paying dividends.

Complementing Anthony in the backcourt and on the wing is a pair of creative, 20-year-old rookies. Jalen Suggs, a highly-touted guard, appears to have found his footing after a quiet start. The Gonzaga product is recording 12.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in his first year. However, the Pacers can exploit his weaker jump-shot accuracy to mitigate his damage. Suggs averages 25.1 percent from the floor when shooting further than five feet away from the rim.

Then, there is Franz Wagner on the wing. A Rookie of the Year candidate, the German native is averaging 15.7 points per game and is shooting nearly 50 percent from the floor over his first 51 career NBA games. Wagner can create his own shot at any time, making him a tough cover for wing defenders. Orlando also has a young frontcourt in Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr., who have high upsides moving forward.

Meanwhile, Pacers fans hope Isaiah Jackson, Duane Washington Jr., Terry Taylor, and Chris Duarte can have repeat performances from Monday night. If Indiana's injury report remains unchanged, this game could provide a glimpse into both teams’ futures moving forward.

Projected Starters



Caris LeVert

Chris Duarte

Justin Holiday

Torrey Craig

Isaiah Jackson



Cole Anthony

Jalen Suggs

Franz Wagner

Wendell Carter Jr.

Mo Bamba

Pacers: PG - Caris LeVert, SG - Chris Duarte, SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Torrey Craig, C - Isaiah Jackson

Magic: PG - Cole Anthony, SG - Jalen Suggs, SF - Franz Wagner, PF - Wendell Carter Jr., C - Mo Bamba

Injury Report

Pacers: Goga Bitadze - questionable (sore right foot), Oshae Brissett - questionable (sore right ankle), Malcolm Brogdon - out (sore right Achilles), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Domantas Sabonis - out (health and safety protocols), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

Magic: Michael Carter-Williams - out (left ankle injury recovery), Markelle Fultz - out (left knee injury recovery), R.J. Hampton - out (left knee MCL sprain/bone bruise), Jonathan Isaac - out (left knee injury recovery), E'Twaun Moore - out (sprained left knee)

Last Meeting

April 25, 2021: Although undermanned, the Pacers knocked off a rebuilding Orlando Magic team, 131-112 at Amway Center. In all, seven Pacers finished in double figures during the victory that clinched a regular-season sweep of Orlando.

Despite the absences of Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis, Goga Bitadze, and Jeremy Lamb, Indiana led for much of the night and broke the game open with a 41-point third quarter. The squad finished 14-of-21 (67 percent) from the floor, including 5-of-8 from deep, for the frame.

The bulk of Indiana's points came from Malcolm Brogdon, Edmond Sumner, and Justin Holiday. The trio all finished with 20 points or more. Brogdon (24 points, eight rebounds, nine assists) had a chance to finish with a triple-double but did not see the floor in the fourth quarter. Sumner (21 points, seven rebounds) did damage inside the arc, while Holiday (20 points) knocked in six triples off the bench. The three-headed monster proved to be too much for the Magic's roster.

Noteworthy

The Magic opened this season featuring the youngest starting roster in NBA history (average age of 21 years and 213 days). The lineup included Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, Jalen Suggs, and Cole Anthony.

The Magic are 6-22 on the road this season. The Pacers are 13-13 in home games.

Pacers guard Duane Washington Jr. has averaged 15 points per game and 45.7 percent shooting from 3-point range over his last five games

Tickets

The Pacers continue their three-game homestand on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7:00 PM ET, when they welcome Cole Anthony and the Orlando Magic to Gainbridge Fieldhoouse. Find Tickets »

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)









