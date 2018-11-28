Game Preview: Pacers at Lakers

Matchup

After a thrilling victory in Phoenix, the Pacers have now won the first two games of their west coast road trip, which continues on Thursday against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Things looked grim for a moment on Tuesday, but the clouds were lifted when Myles Turner and Bojan Bogdanovic each connected for 3-pointers in the final minutes of the game, keeping the Pacers (13-8) in front.

The big plays from Bogdanovic and Turner overshadowed the performances of the two players not on the floor during the frantic final moments: Doug McDermott and Domantas Sabonis.

For the second night in a row, McDermott poured in 21 points, making 5-of-7 shots from long range this time around. Before the start of the road trip, McDermott had only reached double-figures in six games.

"I think I'm just getting a little better rhythm, getting some screens, some pin-downs, just getting a little ball movement out there, it's really helping us out a lot," McDermott said. "Domantas has done a really good job of setting the tone and finding me and screening me, which has been huge, because as a shooter I rely on big guys like him."

Sabonis, who hauled in a game-best 16 rebounds, also notched 21 points for the Pacers, delivering a monster double-double for the Blue & Gold.

The all-around contributions couldn't have come at a better time for the Pacers, as Victor Oladipo (sore right knee) missed his fourth straight game.

Without Oladipo in the lineup, the Pacers have relied heavily on ball movement to generate shots, racking up 30 or more assits in three of their last four games.

The Pacers go up against a Lakers (11-9) team looking to recover from at 117-85 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Even with the loss, the Lakers have won nine of their last 13, helping erase memories of their sloppy start to the season.

LeBron James, in his first season with L.A., has been his usual dominant self for the Lakers, leading the team in points (27.6 per game), rebounds (7.9), assists (6.7), and steals (1.4), while shooting 37.3 percent from 3-point range.

As always, slowing down James will be priority number one for a Pacers team seeking to pick up its eighth road win of the season.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Tyreke Evans, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Lakers: PG - Lonzo Ball, SG - Brandon Ingram, SF - LeBron James, PF - Kyle Kuzma, C - JaVale McGee

Injury Report

Pacers: Victor Oladipo - questionable (sore right knee)

Lakers: TBD

Last Meeting

March 19, 2018: An overpowering third quarter from Indiana helped propel the Pacers to a 110-100 victory over the Lakers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Pacers were led on offense by Myles Turner, who scored 21 points, and Victor Oladipo, who notched 20 in the victory.

For the Lakers, Kyle Kuzma was a force, scoring 27 points and pulling down eight rebounds.

Noteworthy

The Lakers lead the all-time series 59-29 with a 36-9 edge playing in L.A.

Lakers guard Lance Stephenson played six seasons with the Pacers and was a starter for both the 2013 and 2014 Eastern Conference Final runs.

Pacers players TJ Leaf, Ike Anigbogu, and Aaron Holiday were teammates at UCLA with Lakers guard Lonzo Ball.

