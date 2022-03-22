Game Preview: Pacers vs Kings

Matchup

Ever since the Pacers and Kings completed a blockbuster trade on Feb. 8, fans of both teams have had March 23 circled on their calendars. That date arrives Wednesday, when Sacramento (25-48) visits Indiana (25-47).

It won't quite be the reunion many anticipated, as two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis will not make the trip back to Indiana after bruising his left knee on Sunday. While Pacers fans will be disappointed to not be able to welcome back Sabonis, they will still get to see Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb, both of whom spent nearly three years in Indiana.

Holiday, who started 98 of 197 games with the Pacers, has slid into a starting role in Sacramento, where he is averaging 9.3 points per game. Lamb played in 121 games and started 50 for the Pacers despite missing nearly a year due to a torn ACL. The 10-year veteran has averaged 8.4 points and 4 rebounds in eight games off the bench for Sacramento.

Wednesday's game will also hold plenty of significance for former Kings Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, both of whom have flourished in expanded roles with the Pacers.

Haliburton was already a rising star in Sacramento, but the second-year guard has risen to another level through his first 16 games in Indiana. The 22-year-old has increased his scoring average from 14.3 points per game with the Kings to 17.4 with the Blue & Gold and his assists from 7.4 per game to 9.1. Haliburton has also improved his field goal percentage from .457 to .495 and remained an elite 3-point shooter, knocking down 41.2 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

After primarily coming off the bench in Sacramento, Hield has been a primary offensive option in Indiana, taking a lead role as a scorer but also as a distributor. The 29-year-old sharpshoooter has improved his averages from 14.4 points, 4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists with the Kings to 18.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5 assists with the Pacers.

Projected Starters



Tyrese Haliburton

Malcolm Brogdon

Buddy Hield

Oshae Brissett

Goga Bitadze



De'Aaron Fox

Justin Holiday

Harrison Barnes

Trey Lyles

Damian Jones

Pacers: PG - Tyrese Haliburton, SG - Malcolm Brogdon, SF - Buddy Hield, PF - Oshae Brissett, C - Goga Bitadze

Kings: PG - De'Aaron Fox, SG - Justin Holiday, SF - Harrison Barnes, PF - Trey Lyles, C - Damian Jones

Injury Report

Pacers: Goga Bitadze - questionable (sore right foot), Isaiah Jackson - questionable (concussion), Chris Duarte - out (sore left toe), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

Kings: TBA

Last Meeting

Nov. 7, 2021: The Pacers prevailed in a tight contest in Sacramento, 94-91.

Caris LeVert scored a team-high 22 points in the victory, while T.J. McConnell added 18 points, seven rebounds, and four assists for Indiana. Domantas Sabonis (17 points and 10 rebounds) and Myles Turner (12 points and 15 boards) each recorded double-doubles for the Blue & Gold.

Harrison Barnes tallied 22 points for Sacramento, while Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and De'Aaron Fox scored 17 points apiece in the loss.

Noteworthy

Prior to the Kings winning last season in Indianapolis, the Pacers had won four straight home games against Sacramento.

The Pacers have utilized 34 different starting lineups through 72 games this season.

Kings interim head coach Alvin Gentry coached Buddy Hield and Lance Stephenson in New Orleans during the 2016-17 season.

Tickets

Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb return to Indiana as the Pacers welcome the Sacramento Kings to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)









