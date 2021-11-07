Halftime Rewind: Pacers 48, Kings 43

Halftime Rewind

The Pacers are looking to pick up their first road win of the season as they take on the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Indiana is 0-5 away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but hoping to turn things around amid this Western Conference road trip.

Despite 13 first-half turnovers, the Pacers have used physicality on defense to earn a 48-43 lead at halftime. So far, Indiana has outrebounded Sacramento 32-20 and limited the NBA’s second-best scoring offense to just 36.4 percent shooting from the floor. Chris Duarte leads all Pacers with 12 and Domantas Sabonis follows with eight. Myles Turner had a big defensive half, hauling in nine boards and tallying four blocks in 14:51 of playing time.

It was a much more even start compared to the Pacers’ previous outing against Portland. Over the first four minutes, the squad played tight defense and picked apart the Kings on offense for an early lead. Duarte and Sabonis combined for eight of the first ten Pacers points to lead 10-4 at the 7:45 mark.

Over the next few minutes, Indiana continued to control the pace of play. The squad mounted a 10-2 run over the middle portion of the first to take a 22-11 lead with 3:05 remaining. Turner and Duarte each tallied five points of the run, finding space beyond the arc for a trey each during the spree. Duarte has hit at least one 3-pointer in all 11 games this season.

Indiana was ready to take a double-digit lead into the second after Justin Holiday’s three with 31.7 seconds remaining. However, Buddy Hield connected on a last-second desperation heave from 39 feet away to cut Indiana’s lead to 27-19 before the frame expired.

A quiet start for both sides to start the second kept Indiana in front. After rookie Davion Mitchell cut Indiana’s lead to five with a layup, Jeremy Lamb hit two free throws on the other end to extend it back to 31-24 at the 8:40 mark. Tonight is Lamb’s first action since spraining his ankle against the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 30.

However, the Kings finally broke through to take their first lead of the game. Trailing 31-27, De’Aaron Fox banked in a cutting layup, and Harrison Barnes followed with a step-back three to earn a one-point advantage.

But, the Pacers kept on fighting. Trailing 34-33, the Blue & Gold recorded seven unanswered, including a tough 3-pointer by Duarte with a hand in his face, to regain a 40-34 lead with 3:48 remaining. Turner also assisted by hauling in several tough boards while fighting down low.

From there, Indiana maintained a slim lead until halftime. T.J. McConnell made two gritty layups down the stretch, while the defense avoided a lapse to take a five-point lead into the break.

