Game Preview: Pacers vs Heat

The Pacers (9-15) will look to snap a three-game skid on Friday, when they host the Miami Heat (13-9) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the second game of a six-game homestand.

Indiana is coming off a frustrating 114-111 loss to Atlanta on Friday. The Blue & Gold had a chance to take the lead in the final seconds, but a no-call on Chris Duarte's missed layup in transition thwarted the chance for a victory. While that play received plenty of attention, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said his focus was on earlier in the game.

After the loss, Carlisle and the team stayed in the locker room for a prolonged period as they watched film of the entire first half, during which the Pacers surrendered 65 points to the Hawks, who went 10-for-15 from 3-point range over the first two quarters.

"I just thought we just didn't play with the kind of force that we needed to play with," Carlisle said after the game.

The challenge doesn't get any easier for Indiana, as each of the five remaining opponents over this homestand currently has a winning record. That includes the Heat, though Miami will be without All-Star center Bam Adebayo (torn UCL in right thumb) and their leading scorer Jimmy Butler (tailbone).

Miami still has plenty of talent, however. Third-year guard Tyler Herro is an All-Star candidate, averaging 21.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 39.3 percent from 3-point range, all career-high marks. The Heat also acquired six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry over the offseason. The veteran point guard is averaging 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.6 assists and figures to take on a larger scoring load with Butler and Adebayo sidelined.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Chris Duarte, SF - Caris LeVert, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Heat: PG - Kyle Lowry, SG - Tyler Herro, SF - Duncan Robinson, PF - P.J. Tucker, C - Dewayne Dedmon

Injury Report

Pacers: T.J. McConnell - questionable (sore right wrist), Justin Holiday - out (health and safety protocols), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

Heat: Bam Adebayo - out (right thumb torn UCL), Jimmy Butler - out (tailbone contusion), Markieff Morris - out (neck whiplash), Victor Oladipo - out (right knee injury recovery)

Last Meeting

Oct. 23, 2021: The Pacers picked up their first win of the season in a hard-earned 102-91 overtime victory in Opening Night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"It was a really great effort by our guys," head coach Rick Carlisle said after the win. "Third game in four nights, playing a team that's waiting on us."

Rookie Chris Duarte scored a team-high 19 points to help lead the team to victory. Malcolm Brogdon (18 points and 14 rebounds) and Domantas Sabonis (17 points and 12 boards) both tallied double-doubles, while Oshae Brissett added 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting (3-of-6 from 3-point range) and nine rebounds off the bench.

Tyler Herro had a game-high 30 points off the bench for Miami. Jimmy Butler added 19 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals, while Bam Adebayo tallied 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Noteworthy

With a win on Friday, the Pacers would take the season series with the Heat for the second straight season and the third time in the last four years.

The Pacers and Heat will meet once more during the regular season in Miami on Dec. 21.

With his next win, Carlisle will pass Larry Brown (190 wins) for second place in NBA franchise history.

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)









