Instant Rewind: Pacers 102, Heat 91

After opening the season with two games on the road, the Pacers hosted the Miami Heat inside the fan-filled Gainbridge Fieldhouse. And the Blue & Gold put on a show.

For the second night in a row, Indiana (1-2) found themselves playing in overtime. Only this time, Indiana survived. A run of nine straight points in the extra frame helped put away the Heat (1-1), 102-91, in front of the home crowd.

The Pacers found themselves ahead by 10 at halftime. However, once again the third quarter woes appeared. The offense managed just eight points in the frame. Luckily, the defense held the Heat to 17. Finding themselves trailing by six in the fourth, the Blue & Gold put their heads down and powered back to force overtime.

Once again, Chris Duarte proved his value. The rookie tallied a team-high 19 points, including three clutch free throws in the extra frame. He nearly had the game-winning shot to end the fourth. But, his attempt kicked out of the net at the last second. Malcolm Brogdon and Oshae Brissett added 18 apiece to aid the effort. Brogdon also hauled in a team-high 14 rebounds. Domantas Sabonis (17 points, 12 boards) and Jeremy Lamb (12 points) also finished in double figures.

After missing their first three shots – all from long range – the Pacers rallied to take their first lead of the game. Duarte tallied seven of the first nine Pacers points, including a tough contested fadeaway jumper that grabbed a one-point edge with 8:13 remaining.

However, Miami quickly responded with seven unanswered to take a 15-9 lead after the first timeout of the game. Duncan Robinson – the Heat’s main 3-point threat – knocked in his second triple of the frame to anchor the spree.

As the benches rotated in, Indiana rattled off a 19-9 run to finish out the frame, including a string of eight unanswered points in the paint. During the run, Jeremy Lamb connected on three consecutive triples to keep Miami at bay. Coming into tonight, the bench had averaged just 16 points over the first two games. After the first quarter, they had 13. The squad earned a 28-24 advantage after one.

Early in the second, the offense kept rolling. Indiana stretched its lead to 39-32 with 9:29 to play behind buckets from Sabonis, Duarte, Lamb, and Oshae Brissett. At the 10:00 mark, Duarte stifled Jimmy Butler at the top of the key, forcing a steal. Sabonis then found Lamb for his fourth trey of the half.

Midway through the frame, two threes from Brissett helped extend the Pacers’ lead to double digits, 47-35. The Heat finally shrunk the lead down to 47-39 after Bam Adebayo knocked in two free throws when Brogdon’s foul was upgraded to a flagrant 1 with 5:29 remaining.

Late in the frame, the Pacers’ defense locked down. After Miami gained a bit of momentum, Justin Holiday stymied it with steal-and-finish at the 2:53 mark. After Tyler Herro knocked in a tough baseline jumper, Sabonis fought hard for a tough tip layup to hit the double-digit mark for the half. Indiana led 53-43 with 1:55 to play.

With 0.6 seconds remaining, rookie Isaiah Jackson connected on 1-of-2 free throws for his first NBA point. It gave Indiana a 56-46 advantage at the half.

Early in the third, the Pacers’ defense made up for a string of three consecutive turnovers on offense. Several steals and stoppages maintained a 60-50 Indiana lead after four minutes ticked away. Indiana’s advantage bounced between eight and 10 points as both sides began picking up their defensive play as the frame reached the halfway mark.

A rare two-point bucket by Robinson cut the Pacers’ lead to 62-56 at the 5:30 mark, but both sides did not make any headway after that. Neither side connected on a bucket for the next 2:05 until Herro’s jumper cut Indiana’s lead to four. The Blue & Gold had trouble keeping possession on offense and committed their sixth turnover of the frame after Brissett’s errant pass landed in Butler’s hands with 3:01 to play.

Brissett’s runner with 1:18 left ended a run of nine consecutive misses for the Pacers. The bucket stretched Indiana’s lead to 64-61. But, a jumper from Herro cut the lead back down to one. The score remained the same entering the fourth. Indiana was outscored in the third, 17-8.

Miami finally took the lead on a dunk by Markeiff Morris to start the fourth as Indiana continued its shooting woes on offense. Myles Turner’s turnaround jumper with 10:31 remaining brought Indiana back to within one. But, buckets from Herro and Adebayo soon gave the Heat a 71-66 lead and forced a timeout from head coach Rick Carlisle.

Miami stretched its lead to six before five straight from Brogdon cut the deficit to 74-73 with 7:16 to go. However, they could not get over the hill. Buckets from Morris and Butler pushed Miami’s lead back to five.

But, Indiana kept hanging tough, and Duarte continued showing extreme confidence. Down 78-76, the rookie lined up a deep three and drilled it without hesitation to give Indiana a one-point edge with 4:17 to play.

Later, down 80-79, Brogdon drove the paint and finished a tough and-one play to give Indiana a two point lead. Down one again with 2:12 to play, Brissett nailed a three to push Indiana ahead 85-83. On the Pacers’ next possession, he was fouled shooting beyond the arc. However, he made just one free throw out of three. Due to the misses, Miami managed to tie the ballgame on a step-back triple from the oft-lethal Herro. The teams were tied at 86 apiece with 49.9 seconds to play.

After a timeout, the Pacers came up empty after Brogdon missed a layup. However, the defense stifled Butler’s go-ahead attempt, and Sabonis snagged the rebound. Indiana had 3.8 seconds to come up with a play.

A screen was set for Duarte. The rookie rose for the game-winning shot. However, it rattled out. For the second night in a row, the Blue & Gold headed to overtime tied at 86.

After teams traded buckets, the Pacers broke serve and scored nine straight. The run included an offensive putback from Brissett, three clutch free throws from Duarte, and a confident bucket from Sabonis. The squad finished out the frame from there.

