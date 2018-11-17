Game Preview: Pacers vs Hawks

Last updated: Nov. 16 at 11:00 PM ET

The Pacers opened up their homestand on the right foot Friday, holding on to a lead and beating the Heat during their first Hickory Night of the season.

But Indiana has little time to celebrate its win, as the Pacers (9-6) complete the second leg of a rare home back-to-back, facing off against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse as the team debuts its City Edition uniforms.

During Friday's 99-91 win over the Heat, the reserve unit put on a show for the Pacers. The tandem of Tyreke Evans and Domantas Sabonis was powerful off the bench, as each notched double-doubles in the win. Evans, who connected on 5-of-7 shots from long range, finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Sabonis knocked down 7-of-10 shots from the field for 15 points and 12 boards.

The bench attack covered up a rare off night for Victor Oladipo, who failed to reach 20 points for the first game since opening night of the Pacers' season.

The Pacers were dialed in from beyond the arc all night, sending home a scorching 14-of-27 (51.9 percent) looks from three as Indiana opened its three-game homestand with a victory.

While the Pacers enter Saturday coming off a win, Atlanta is trending in the other direction. Since reaching 2-2 on the season, the Hawks (3-12) have been stuck in a downward spiral, losing 10 of their last 11 games and currently in the midst of a six-game skid.

Despite their tough start to the season, Atlanta has seen positive things from their fifth-overall draft choice in Trae Young, who leads all rookies in assists (eight per game) and is second in rookie scoring with 16.7 points per game.

However, even with Young's contributions, the Hawks have been statistically the worst offensive team in the NBA this season, posting an offensive rating of 101.1 (per NBA.com/stats).

With the Pacers in the middle of a three-game in four-night stretch, Indiana will look to take care of business at Bankers Life Fieldhouse against an Atlanta team that has struggled all season long.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Hawks: PG - Trae Young, SG - Kent Bazemore, SF - DeAndre Bembry, SF - Omari Spellman, C - Alex Len

Injury Report

Pacers: None

Hawks: Alex Len - available (left ankle sprain), Justin Anderson - out (rehab from tibial stress syndrome, left leg), John Collins - out (left ankel soreness), Dewayne Dedmon - out (personal reasons), Taurean Prince - out (right Achilles pain)



Both the Indiana Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks have made the NBA Playoffs 7 out of the last 8 seasons.

Last Meeting

March 9, 2018: In their final meeting against the Hawks during the 2017-18 season, the Pacers cruised to victory, winning 112-87 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

After the Hawks went on a brief run of six unanswered points in the third quarter, the Pacers responded in force as Victor Oladipo sent home a thundering alley-oop thrown by Bojan Bogdanovic, pushing the Pacers ahead by 21.

"We lost to them a week ago on their court," said Bogdanovic, who posted a team-best 21 points in the win. "So we knew we had to start in a different way and take care of business from the tip. And I think we did a good job, especially in the first half."

The win also featured a strong outing from Myles Turner, who finished with a 17-point, 12-rebound effort during the victory.

For Atlanta, Tyler Dorsey was seemingly the only source of offense, notching 18 points for the Hawks (20-46) but shooting just 6-of-15 from the field.

Noteworthy

Hawks forward Alex Poythress was a member of the Pacers during the 2017-18 season.

Atlanta rookie Trae Young is second in rookie scoring with 16.7 points per game, trailing only Luka Doncic of the Mavericks.

Saturday will be the debut of the Pacers' City Edition uniforms.

The Hawks lead the all-time series 101-86, but the Pacers have won five of the last six meetings between the two teams.

