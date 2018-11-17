Halftime Rewind: Pacers 50, Heat 43

Halftime Rewind

After a four-day hiatus, the Pacers returned to action on Friday night, taking a 50-43 lead into halftime against the Miami Heat at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Heat got off to a fast start, connecting on six of their first seven attempts.

After early buckets by Bojan Bogdanovic and Myles Turner, the Pacers went cold for the remainder of the first quarter. Indiana was just 7-for-25 from the field with five turnovers in the frame, falling into a 27-18 hole.

The Blue & Gold finally found a rhythm to start the second quarter with a lineup that feature Thaddeus Young and four reserves.

The Pacers scored on their first four possessions of the period — including three baskets by Cory Joseph — as they opened the quarter with a 10-2 run. Soon thereafter, Domantas Sabonis' three-point play with 7:24 left in the half gave the hosts the lead for the first time since the opening minutes.

That was just part of wound up being a 16-0 run by the Pacers, with eight points coming from Tyreke Evans, as Indiana opened up a 44-32 lead.

Miami managed to chip five points off that margin by the time the halftime buzzer sounded.

Evans led Indiana with 11 points and seven rebounds in the first half, while Joseph added 10 points on perfect 4-for-4 shooting.

Josh Richardson had 12 points for the Heat to lead all scorers. Hassan Whiteside added eight points and five rebounds.

Tickets

The Pacers will be back on the floor at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday, Nov. 17 to host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on the second night of a rare home back-to-back. Find Tickets »

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Bobby "Slick" Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.

Hickory Night

During their first Hickory Night of the 2018-19 season, the Pacers will honor the Muncie Central Bearcats during halftime. Learn More »