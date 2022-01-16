Game Preview: Pacers at Clippers

Matchup

After coming up short against the Suns at home, the Pacers (15-28) are hitting the road for a five-game Western Conference road trip. The squad starts the journey with a Monday matinee against the slumping Los Angeles Clippers (21-23) at Crypto.com Arena.

Featuring a roster that features seven players with 10 or more years of NBA experience, the Clippers have been enduring an extended rough patch. With injuries stifling its early-season momentum, the squad has won five of its previous 16 outings. When the teams square off on Monday, L.A. will be carrying a two-game losing streak, dropping games against the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs. The Clippers failed to reach the century mark in both contests.

Much like Indiana, injuries and the omicron variant have plagued the Clippers. L.A. has been without their leading scorer, Paul George (24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds per game), since Christmas due to a torn ligament in his right elbow. Luke Kennard, who is shooting 44.1 percent from 3-point range, has been in the league's health and safety protocols since Jan. 1. Of course, there is also Kawhi Leonard, who has not seen action this season after undergoing ACL reconstruction surgery in July.

Nonetheless, the Blue & Gold will have to defend a pair of capable veterans to pull out the win. Reggie Jackson (16.1 points, 3.9 assists per game) and Marcus Morris (16 points, five rebounds) have attempted to give the Clippers' opponents their money's worth in the absence of George. Morris has finished in double figures in 10 straight appearances, including a 29-point outburst against the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 8.

Fans could see more of Goga Bitadze when Indiana lines up against the Clippers. On Sunday afternoon, Indiana announced that Myles Turner (12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 blocks per game) will be unavailable due to a sore left foot.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Caris LeVert, SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Torrey Craig, C - Domantas Sabonis

Clippers: PG - Reggie Jackson, SG - Amir Coffey, SF - Nicolas Batum, PF - Marcus Morris Sr., C - Ivica Zubac

Injury Report

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (sore right Achilles), Jeremy Lamb - questionable (sore left knee), T.J. McConnell - out (sore right wrist), Myles Turner - out (sore left foot), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

Clippers: Justise Winslow – questionable (return to competition reconditioning), Luke Kennard – doubtful (return to competition reconditioning), Paul George – out (right torn UCL), Kawhi Leonard – out (right knee injury recovery), Jason Preston – out (right foot injury recovery)

Last Meeting

April 13, 2021: Despite three Pacers eclipsing the 20-point mark, the squad could not contain the Clippers' high-scoring offense. Paul George recorded 36 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists to lead L.A. to a 126-115 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Pacers hung around with one of the NBA's best teams. But George and the Clippers kicked it up a notch in the fourth quarter. A late 13-5 run in the third quarter set the stage for the visitors heading into the fourth.

Although Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon found baskets in the final minute of the third, the Pacers' momentum did not carry over into the fourth. George started the frame with a jumper before Nicolas Batum picked off an Edmond Sumner pass and scored on the other end. After the Pacers came up empty twice, George nailed another bucket. On the next Clippers possession, he lobbed a half-court alley-oop to Terance Mann to finish an 8-0 run.

Despite a timeout from head coach Nate Bjorkgren, L.A. stretched their lead to 120-106 after George and Mann completed another alley-oop with 5:35 left. It essentially shut the door on any potential comeback attempt.

Brogdon led Indiana with 29 points while Caris LeVert added 26 and six assists. Domantas Sabonis tallied a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double to round out the Pacers' top scorers. T.J. McConnell finished as the only other Pacer with double figures. He had 13 points off the bench.

Noteworthy

Indiana holds a 13-9 all-time road record against the Clippers.

Domantas Sabonis averaged a double-double against L.A. last season (19.5 points, 13.5 rebounds).

Indiana has lost four straight games to the Clippers dating back to the 2018-19 NBA season.

After a five-game Western Conference road trip, the Pacers return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to host Gordon Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

