Game Rewind: Pacers 115, Clippers 126

Game Recap

The Pacers hung tight with Paul George and the Clippers for much of Tuesday night, trading blows at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in a shootout with one of the NBA's best teams.

But the Clippers (38-18) found an extra gear in the fourth quarter, pulling away for a 126-115 win over Indiana. The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Pacers (25-28), who remain in ninth place in the Eastern Conference as they continue to battle for playoff positioning.

Three Pacers topped 20 points on Tuesday night. Malcolm Brogdon led the way with 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting. Caris LeVert tallied 26 points, six rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and two steals, while Domantas Sabonis recorded a double-double with 20 points and 13 boards.

But it wasn't enough to overcome a big night from George, who looked right at home back in the building he called home for his first seven NBA seasons. With fellow All-Star Kawhi Leonard sidelined due to a sore right foot, George had a game-high 36 points to go along with seven rebounds, eight assists, and two steals. The seven-time All-Star went 13-for-25 from the field, 4-for-7 from 3-point range, and 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

"It's tough," Brogdon said. "Good teams put you away, they don't let you back in the game. That's what they did tonight. They got up early in the fourth, built an 11, 12-point lead, and they kept it."

LeVert and Brogdon combined for Indiana's first 16 points in the first quarter, but it wasn't until midway through the frame that the Pacers' offense got rolling. The Blue & Gold made nine straight shots over a 4:08 span to surge in front, taking a six-point lead following LeVert's three-point play at 2:19 to conclude the streak.

George knocked down two 3-pointers (part of a 15-point opening quarter for the former Pacer) to tie the game, but T.J. McConnell's buzzer-beating trey gave Indiana a 34-31 lead after the opening frame.

McConnell scored Indiana's first six points of the second quarter — including a signature sequence where he converted a layup, intercepted Reggie Jackson's inbounds pass, and scored again — to extend the lead to 40-34.

But Indiana made just one field goal over the next five minutes of game time and the Clippers capitalized with an 18-3 run to surge back in front.

The Pacers rallied back behind seven points from Sabonis and a pair of 3-pointers from Brogdon, whose second triple briefly tied the game at 61. But George found Marcus Morris for a three on the other end to put the visitors back in front, then added a pair of buckets before halftime to make it a 67-65 game at the break.

The two teams went back and forth for much of the third quarter, which featured eight lead changes and two ties. But the Clippers reeled off a 13-5 run late in the frame to open up a seven-point lead. Baskets from Sabonis and Brogdon in the final minute trimmed Indiana's deficit to 100-97 heading into the fourth quarter.

The start to the fourth quarter could not have gone worse for Indiana. George hit a jumper on the opening possession before Nicolas Batum stole an Edmond Sumner pass and then scored on the other end off a nice dish from Rajon Rondo. After two Pacers misses, George drained another shot. He then corralled a Jeremy Lamb miss on the other end and threw a halfcourt alley-oop to Terance Mann to cap an 8-0 Clippers run.

Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren called a timeout to try to stem the tide, but the Pacers were unable to make any headway over the ensuing stretch. In fact, the Clippers built their lead, pushing the score to 120-106 following another George-to-Mann alley-oop with 5:35 to play.

The Pacers did not get within eight points of the lead the rest of the way.

"Paul hit some tough shots early," LeVert said of the difference in the fourth quarter. "We didn't have that defensive intensity we had through the first three quarters. And offensively, we couldn't find it late...and they took advantage of it."

McConnell was the fourth and final player to reach double figures for Indiana, tallying 13 points, four rebounds, and two steals off the bench.

Marcus Morris had 22 points, six boards, and three assists for the Clippers, going 9-for-12 from the field and 3-for-3 from 3-point range. Ivica Zubac added 14 points and seven rebounds, while Batum registered 14 points, five boards, and five blocks off the bench.

The Pacers will now embark on a three-game road trip that zigzags across the country, starting in Houston on Wednesday night, moving west to Utah on Friday, and then concluding back east in Atlanta on Sunday.

"Tomorrow night is a must-win for us," Brogdon declared. "Regardless of the back-to-back, regardless of being on the road, we have to win that game."

Inside the Numbers

Brogdon scored 29 points for the second straight game and has topped 20 points in 10 of his last 16 contests.

Sabonis tallied his team-leading 37th double-double of the season in the loss.

George, the reigning Western Conference Player of the Week, has scored 32 or more points in four straight games and is shooting 18-for-30 (60 percent) from 3-point range over that span.

The Clippers shot 53.9 percent from the field in the victory. Indiana is 4-13 on the season when its opponent shoots 50 percent or better.

Though the Pacers made 44 field goals, they had a season-low 14 assists, four less than their previous low (Feb. 15 against Chicago). McConnell, who entered the night leading the team in assists and averaging 6.7 per game, failed to record an assist for the first time all season.

You Can Quote Me On That

"Coming out the gates to start the fourth we couldn't get it going as well as we liked...I thought throughout the course of the game when we had chances to go on our little run we had turnovers where we'd string together two or three turnovers in a row instead of getting a good look or a bucket." -Bjorkgren

"Paul got it going early and that forced us to make some adjustments, trap a little bit. And then you know when you trap, there's always an open man on the weak side. They did a great job of exploiting those matchups." -LeVert

"The motto today is you've got your franchise players, your superstars, and you surround them with really good shooters. That's what they've done over there. They've got two superstars. They've done a good job orchestrating that team and putting a lot of guys out there that can make open shots. And those two guys that they've got are unselfish, too, so everybody on that team eats." -Brogdon on the Clippers' offense

"I put that on myself. I missed a lot of easy ones, some catch-and-shoot ones, missed some layups as well. I'll be better down the stretch for sure." -LeVert on Indiana's offensive struggles in the fourth quarter

Stat of the Night

The difference on Tuesday was that the Clippers shot well from beyond the 3-point arc and the Pacers did not. Los Angeles entered the game leading the NBA in 3-point percentage at .421 and went 13-for-28 (46.4 percent from 3-point range). Indiana, meanwhile, was just 9-for-40 (22.5 percent) from beyond the arc.

Noteworthy

The Pacers honored Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster Slick Leonard before the game. Leonard passed away earlier Tuesday at the age of 88.

Pacers center Myles Turner missed his fourth straight game with a sprained left ankle. Bjorkgren said after Tuesday's game that there is a chance Turner returns on Wednesday against the Rockets.

Pacers forward Doug McDermott sprained his left ankle in the third quarter and did not return.

The Pacers are just 2-10 in their last 12 home games.

Up Next

The Pacers travel to Houston to take on John Wall and the Rockets on Wednesday, April 14 at 9:00 PM ET.

