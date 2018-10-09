Game Preview: Pacers at Bulls (Preseason)

Last Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 at 2:45 PM ET

Matchup

The Pacers have just one dress rehearsal remaining before they tip off the 2018-19 NBA season next week. Indiana will conclude a four-game preseason road trip on Wednesday night in Chicago.

Exactly one week later, the Blue & Gold will be back at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host the Memphis Grizzlies for Opening Night presented by Kroger.

Indiana is coming off a 111-102 win in Cleveland on Monday night. The Pacers dominated the majority of that contest, racing out to a 20-point halftime lead behind a strong start from Victor Oladipo, but head coach Nate McMillan was disappointed in their second half performance.

"No defensive energy," McMillan said about his team's play after halftime. "Offensively, I thought were a little stagnant. We lost that second half 62-52. Gave up 62 points in that second half. Lost both quarters so we have to continue to condition ourselves to be able to play this game on both ends of the floor."

The Pacers will look to put together a complete effort on Wednesday night in Chicago. For the final tuneup, expect coach Nate McMillan to play close to his regular rotation, though some of that will depend on whether starting forward Thaddeus Young (bruised foot) is able to play.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - TJ Leaf, C - Myles Turner

Bulls: PG - Kris Dunn, SG - Zach LaVine, SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Jabari Parker, C - Robin Lopez

Injury Report

Pacers: Thaddeus Young - questionable (bruised right foot), Edmond Sumner - questionable (sore right groin), Cory Joseph - out (left knee contusion)

Bulls: Omer Asik - out (inflammatory arthritis), Lauri Markkanen - out (right elbow sprain), Denzel Valentine - out (left ankle sprain)

Last Meeting

January 6, 2018: Victor Oladipo returned to the Pacers' lineup after missing four game with a sore right knee and led Indiana to a 125-86 rout of the Bulls at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Oladipo led Indiana with 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting, six rebounds, nine assists, and four steals. TJ Leaf added 15 points and six boards, while Darren Collison tallied 13 points in the win.

Bobby Portis led the Bulls with 15 points in the loss. Denzel Valentine and Lauri Markkanen each added 13.

Noteworthy

The Pacers and Bulls will meet four times in the regular season. They'll face off in Chicago on Nov. 2 and Jan. 4 and in Indianapolis on Dec. 4 and March 5.

Wednesday's contest will mark the first time Pacers rookie guard Aaron Holiday has faced either of his brothers in the NBA. His oldest brother Justin plays for the Bulls, while other brother Jrue is a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Chicago has the youngest training camp roster of any team in the NBA, with an average age of just 24.4 years old.

TV: ESPN - Announcers TBA

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)