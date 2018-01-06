Instant Rewind: Pacers 125, Bulls 86

Instant Rewind

After missing four games with a sore right knee, Victor Oladipo stormed back into action on Saturday night, putting forth a virtuoso performance as the Pacers snapped a five-game losing streak, easily dispatching the Bulls 125-86.

It didn't take long for Oladipo to reintroduce himself to the home crowd, scoring the game's first points with a put-back slam.

Oladipo finished his night filling up the box score in seemingly every category, finishing with 23 points, nine assists, six rebounds, five steals, and just one turnover.

If there were any signs of rust from having sat out for two weeks, they certainly weren't visible to the fans in attendance as Oladipo oscillated between rim-rattling slams, no-look passes, and pull-up 3-pointers.

Surprisingly, the game's key stretch for the Pacers occurred without Oladipo on the floor.

To open the second quarter, Pacers head coach Nate McMillan rolled out a bench unit featuring Domantas Sabonis, TJ Leaf, Lance Stephenson, Cory Joseph, and Joe Young.

With the Pacers already leading by five points, the group essentially put the game away in the first half, opening the quarter with a battering 15-2 run.

Leaf, whose minutes have been mercurial this season, made the most of his time on the floor, scoring 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting, five of which came during Indiana's bruising second quarter run.

Also of note was Joe Young, who connected on back-to-back buckets while also swiping a Bulls pass during his first shift on the floor. Young finished his night with 11 points.

The powerful Pacers run put the hosts up by 20, but the Pacers hardly slowed from there. As the starters reentered the game, Indiana kept its avalanche of scoring in motion, outpacing the Bulls 33-11 in the game-deciding second quarter.

In the third, Oladipo continued his torrid scoring, putting in the Pacers' first seven points of the second half.

Things continued to falter for the Bulls defense throughout the quarter, as Indiana hung 37 points on the visitors in the frame, taking a virtually insurmountable 101-67 lead into the fourth quarter.

For the Pacers, Saturday's game came as a relief as they snapped what had been their longest losing streak of the season, moving the team back above the .500 mark.

Emotionally, the return of aspiring All-Star Oladipo clearly provided a boost for the Blue & Gold, as the Pacers racked up their highest point total since their overtime win over the Nuggets on December 10th.

The Bulls — who were playing on the second night of a back-to-back — were never able to get it going against the Pacers' pressure defense, finishing the night shooting a lowly 38 percent from the field.

With the 39-point win, Indiana opened its four-game homestand on the right note, breaking loose from its recent stretch of underwhelming play as Oladipo's return brought a spark to a Pacers team desperately in need of one.

