Game Preview: Pacers vs Bucks

The red-hot Pacers (17-10) will look to extend their longest winning streak of the season to five games and sweep a three-game homestand on Wednesday night, when they welcome their Central Division rivals the Milwaukee Bucks (18-8) to Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Indiana is coming off a 109-101 victory over Washington on Monday, which featured a dominant performance from Myles Turner. The 22-year-old center scored a season-high 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting, pulled down 12 rebounds, and swatted away five shots in the victory.

Turner's strong play drew high praise from his teammates, particularly his efforts on the defensive end. Most of his blocks were highlight-reel worthy and he altered several more attempts, effectively providing a wall at the rim. Veteran point guard Darren Collison said afterwards that Turner deserves consideration for Defensive Player of the Year honors.

The Pacers will need Turner's rim protection on Wednesday against a Bucks team that ranks third in the NBA in points in the paint, averaging 55.1 points per game in the interior. The biggest reason for that is 6-11 forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the top candidates for MVP honors after the first quarter of the season.

Antetokounmpo seemingly scores at will despite posing no real threat as a jump shooter (he's shooting a dismal 11.9 percent from 3-point range). The Greek Freak ranks sixth in the league in scoring at 26.5 points per game and is shooting 57.5 percent from the field. He's also fourth in the league in rebounding, pulling down 13 per contest, and dishes out six assists per night.

Antetokounmpo was a late scratch from Milwaukee's win over Cleveland on Monday due to neck soreness, but the Bucks are hopeful he is back on the court Wednesday.

Though it's early in the season, Wednesday's game could have major ramifications come playoff time. Indiana is just a game and a half back of second-place Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference standings, but the Bucks already have a win over the Pacers back on Oct. 19. If the Pacers drop Wednesday's game, Milwaukee is guaranteed at least a split in the season series, which would give them the upper hand in the fight for a potential head-to-head tiebreaker.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Tyreke Evans, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Bucks: PG - Eric Bledsoe, SG - Malcolm Brogdon, SF - Khris Middleton, PF - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Brook Lopez

Injury Report

Pacers: Victor Oladipo - questionable (sore right knee)

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo - questionable (neck soreness)

Last Meeting

October 19, 2018: The Bucks christened the Fiserv Forum in style, rolling the Pacers 118-101 in their first regular season game in their new arena in downtown Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo racked up 26 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists, while his teammates combined to make 17 3-pointers in the victory.

"He demands a lot of attention, obviously," Victor Oladipo said. "One man can't stop him all by himself. We need to load to him and stop him. Overall, we have just got to do a better job of doing that earlier in the game."

Oladipo led the Blue & Gold with 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and five rebounds in the loss. Domantas Sabonis added a double-double off the bench, finishing with 12 points and 13 rebounds in just 22 minutes.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won their last three homes games against the Bucks. Milwaukee's last win in Bankers Life Fieldhouse came on Feb. 11, 2017.

Indiana and the Bucks meet twice more this season: on Feb. 13 at The Fieldhouse and in Milwaukee on March 7.

The Bucks acquired former Pacers guard and Indianapolis native George Hill from Cleveland in a three-team trade on Dec. 7. Hill played 13 minutes off the bench on Monday in his Bucks debut.

