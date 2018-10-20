Game Rewind: Pacers 101, Bucks 118

Game Recap

The odds were stacked against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in Milwaukee. A sellout crowd was on hand to watch the first-ever regular season game at the Fiserv Forum.

Sure enough, Milwaukee christened its new downtown arena with a dominant performance.

Giannis Antetokounmpo looked like a potential MVP frontrunner, racking up 26 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists, while his teammates combined to make 17 3-pointers as the Bucks (2-0) rolled to a 118-101 win over Indiana (1-1).

"“Anytime you’re not stopping the ball and that ball is getting to the paint, it forces your defense to collapse," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said after the loss. "When the defense collapses, it’s going to be a kick-out for three.

"Antetokounmpo is one of the better players in the league at finding the perimeter guys when he gets deep penetration. We didn’t do a good job of keeping the ball in front of us."

The Bucks looked anxious out of the gates, missing their first eight shots, including five 3-pointers. The Pacers capitalized, starting the game 4-for-5 and racing out to an early 8-0 lead.

Milwaukee regrouped after a timeout, however. Antetokounmpo got their first points on a baseline dunk. Darren Collison answered with a midrange jumper on the other end, but the Bucks then reeled off 12 unanswered points to take their first lead of the night.

The hosts controlled the remainder of the quarter, leading by as many as 10 points before Indiana closed the frame with a 7-2 surge to trim the deficit to 30-25.

It was just a four-point game after Victor Oladipo's deep three with 6:04 remaining in the second quarter, but the Bucks strung together a 13-4 run to open up their largest lead of the evening and took a 62-53 lead into the break.

Indiana had no real answer for Antetokounmpo, who racked up 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting and 11 rebounds in the first two quarters.

"He demands a lot of attention, obviously," Oladipo said. "One man can't stop him all by himself. We need to load to him and stop him. Overall, we have just got to do a better job of doing that earlier in the game."

But it was his supporting cast that really broke the game open in the third quarter, knocking down six 3-pointers and pushing the lead to as many as 20 points. John Henson's buzzer-beating three gave the hosts a 93-76 advantage heading into the final frame.

The Pacers never seriously threatened in the fourth quarter as the Bucks cruised to the win and took an (extremely) early lead in the Central Division race.

Oladipo led the Blue & Gold with 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and five rebounds in the loss.

Greek Freak DENIED by @VicOladipo! (And the first "Smothered Chicken" of the season.) pic.twitter.com/51kPLElKBF — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 20, 2018

Domantas Sabonis recorded his second double-double in as many games, tallying 12 points and 13 boards in just 22 minutes off the bench. Doug McDermott (14 points on 4-of-6 3-point shooting), Myles Turner (11 points and four rebounds), Tyreke Evans (10 points, five rebounds, and four assists) and Collison (10 points and three assists) all also reached double figures in the loss.

Khris Middleton went 5-for-9 from 3-point range on his way to 23 points, while 2016-17 Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon added 15 points, four rebounds, and seven assists for Milwaukee.

The Pacers will have to bounce back quickly, as they return to Indianapolis to host the Brooklyn Nets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Inside the Numbers

The Pacers had just 14 assists and 17 turnovers in the loss. Milwaukee had the same number of giveaways, but racked up 27 assists.

Starting forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who hit his first six shots and finished with a team-high 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting in a season-opening win over Memphis on Wednesday, had just three points and was 0-for-7 from the field on Friday.

Antetokounmpo was 0-of-7 from 3-point range, but 12-of-16 from inside the arc.

After dominating points in the paint (60-16) and rebounding margin (+29) on Wednesday, the Pacers lost both categories in Milwaukee. The Bucks outscored Indiana 54-42 in the paint and won the battle of the boards, 50-41.

Entering Friday, Henson had made just one 3-pointer on 13 total attempts over his six previous NBA seasons. Henson went 2-for-3 from long range against the Pacers.



Photo Credit: NBAE/Getty Images

You Can Quote Me On That

"They pretty much played in our paint all night long (and scored) 56 points. They had 11 offensive rebounds, so even when we got stops, they had second opportunities. Offensively, I thought we just had to be sharper. (We) only had 14 assists. There was no ball movement. (We) came down and took the first decent shot, as opposed to making the defense work." -McMillan

"This was probably the most threes I've seen them take in my six years here. It worked for them. It's something we obviously are going to have to adjust to because we see them three more times. We have to be ready for." -Oladipo

"I thought we came out a little slow. I don't think our bench came out and gave us that spark we needed. That's a really good team. They played really well and there was a lot of excitement in the new building. We knew it would be tough, but we have one tomorrow so we can’t hang our heads." -McDermott

"If we're attacking the paint and attacking the basket, and we're getting great shots there, then we'll take them. If there's going to be rotations, there's going to be helps, there's going to be shifts that give us opportunities to shoot threes, then we'll take those." -Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer

"The energy was great, and the atmosphere was fun. The fans were into it, and it was packed. I was looking at the crowd right before the game started and it was a great feeling seeing everyone having fun. It was really great." -Antetokounmpo on the atmosphere

Stat of the Night

The Bucks shattered their previous record for 3-point attempts, going 17-for-47 from beyond the arc. Milwaukee's previous record for most 3-pointers attempted was 36, a mark set in an overtime win over Detroit on March 31, 2017 and matched last season in a loss at Charlotte on Nov. 1, 2017.

Bonus stat: Milwaukee made just one fewer three than Indiana attempted, as the Pacers were just 6-for-18 from long distance.

Noteworthy

Pacers second-year forward TJ Leaf did not travel to Milwaukee due to a sprained left ankle sustained in Wednesday's game.

Pacers second-round draft pick Alize Johnson saw the first action of his career, playing the final 4:14 and tallying two points and three rebounds.

The Bucks' win snapped a three-game winning streak by the Pacers against Milwaukee.

Up Next

The Pacers return home to take on D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets as Opening Week presented by Kroger continues on Saturday, Oct. 20 at 7:00 PM ET.