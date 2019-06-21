Pacers Hype Crew Auditions: FAQs
Q. If I am hired to be a part of the group, what is the commitment?
Q. If I am hired to be a part of the group, what is the commitment?
A. If you are selected, you will be contracted from the date of auditions until the date of the next auditions (Fall 2019). This group will serve as a fan interactive group at all Pacers home games (preseason, regular and postseason included). However, the team will perform 10-15 times per season at selected games. All team members will be scheduled on a rotation basis determined by the team manager. Members must be able to attend scheduled practices (tentatively scheduled on occasional Tuesdays and Thursdays). If selected, performers must have reliable transportation to rehearsals and games. Members may also be asked to participate in appearances and various events on behalf of Pacers Sports & Entertainment throughout the contracted season.
Q. What should I expect after being selected as a member of the group?
Q. What should I expect after being selected as a member of the group?
- Being a member the Pacers Sports & Entertainment is an awesome opportunity!
- Experiencing the excitement of performing in front of over 18,000 Pacers fans at selected home games and interacting with our fans!
- Acting as a role model and making a positive impact on the Indianapolis & surrounding communities by participating in various events!
- Getting paid for something that you love to do!
- Making lifelong friends with your teammates!
Q. If I can’t make it the auditions on September 13, 2018, is there another way I can audition?
Q. If I can’t make it the auditions on September 13, 2018, is there another way I can audition?
If you aren’t able to make it, please contact Michelle Duggan to discuss options.
DON'T FORGET: Register for Auditions »
NEXT UP: