Join the Pacers In-Game Entertainment Family!

The Pacers are adding a new performance crew next season! We are looking for talented male and female performers with a skill set in the following areas: hip hop, breakdancing, tumbling and more! This crew will perform on-court and interact with fans during Pacers home games. We are excited to expand our in-game entertainment…come and join us!

Audition Information

Date: Thursday, September 13

Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Time: Registration/check-in at 5:15pm; Audition begins at 6:00pm

Finalists may be called back for interviews at a later date

Minimum Requirements

Must be age 18 by the September 13, 2018

High school diploma or GED

Additional Audition Information

Must wear non-marking soled shoes

There is no fee for audition participation

Hip hop combination will be taught at the auditions

Auditions will not be open to the public

Questions? See our FAQ page for more details. Audition FAQ's »

Direct additional questions to mduggan@pacers.com

Pre-Register Here