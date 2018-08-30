Join the Pacers In-Game Entertainment Family!

Posted: Aug 30, 2018

The Pacers are adding a new performance crew next season! We are looking for talented male and female performers with a skill set in the following areas: hip hop, breakdancing, tumbling and more! This crew will perform on-court and interact with fans during Pacers home games. We are excited to expand our in-game entertainment…come and join us!

Audition Information

  • Date: Thursday, September 13
  • Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
  • Time: Registration/check-in at 5:15pm; Audition begins at 6:00pm
  • Finalists may be called back for interviews at a later date

Minimum Requirements

  • Must be age 18 by the September 13, 2018
  • High school diploma or GED

Additional Audition Information

  • Must wear non-marking soled shoes
  • There is no fee for audition participation
  • Hip hop combination will be taught at the auditions
  • Auditions will not be open to the public
  • Questions? See our FAQ page for more details. Audition FAQ's »
  • Direct additional questions to mduggan@pacers.com

Pre-Register Here

Tags
Pacers, Entertainment Crew Auditions

Related Content

Pacers