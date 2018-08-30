Join the Pacers In-Game Entertainment Family!
The Pacers are adding a new performance crew next season! We are looking for talented male and female performers with a skill set in the following areas: hip hop, breakdancing, tumbling and more! This crew will perform on-court and interact with fans during Pacers home games. We are excited to expand our in-game entertainment…come and join us!
Audition Information
- Date: Thursday, September 13
- Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Time: Registration/check-in at 5:15pm; Audition begins at 6:00pm
- Finalists may be called back for interviews at a later date
Minimum Requirements
- Must be age 18 by the September 13, 2018
- High school diploma or GED
Additional Audition Information
- Must wear non-marking soled shoes
- There is no fee for audition participation
- Hip hop combination will be taught at the auditions
- Auditions will not be open to the public
- Questions? See our FAQ page for more details. Audition FAQ's »
- Direct additional questions to mduggan@pacers.com