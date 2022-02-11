Watch Live: Kevin Pritchard Press Conference - Feb. 11, 202w

Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard spoke with the media from Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday afternoon after making three deals ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

You can watch an archive of the stream of Pritchard's press conference in the video player above.

RELATED: Pacers Acquire Rubio, Future First-Round Pick, and Multiple Second-Round Picks from Cavaliers »

Pacers Acquire Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson from Kings »

Pacers Acquire Jalen Smith and 2022 Second-Round Pick from Suns »