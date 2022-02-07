Pacers Acquire Rubio, Future First-Round Pick, and Multiple Second-Round Picks from Cavaliers

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced today that they have acquired guard Ricky Rubio, a future first-round pick, and multiple future second-round picks from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for guard Caris LeVert and a future second-round pick.

The incoming draft picks the Pacers receive as part of the trade are a protected 2022 first-round pick from Cleveland, a 2022 second-round pick via Houston, and a 2027 second-round pick via Utah.