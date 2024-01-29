Game Preview: Pacers at Celtics

Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 PM ET at TD Garden

Indiana Pacers Media Availability | January 29, 2024

Game Preview

After closing out last week's homestand with three straight wins, the Pacers (27-20) head to Boston on Tuesday for a nationally televised matchup with the East-leading Celtics (36-11).

The Pacers could get their All-Star back for Tuesday night's game. Tyrese Haliburton has missed the past five games and 10 of the last 11 while dealing with a left hamstring strain he initially suffered against Boston on Jan. 8. But Haliburton was back at practice on Tuesday and both he and head coach Rick Carlisle were optimistic that he would be available to play against the Celtics as long as he still felt good on Tuesday morning.

Even without Haliburton, the Pacers have been playing some impressive basketball, collecting three wins in four nights last week by beating Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Memphis.

The newest Pacer Pascal Siakam has stepped up in Haliburton's absence, taking on a more of a playmaking role from his power forward spot. Siakam has averaged 25.3 points on 64.6 percent shooting, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists during Indiana's three-game win streak.

The Celtics will be on the second night of a back-to-back against Indiana, as they defeated New Orleans on Monday night. Boston boasts the best home record in the NBA at 21-2, but both of those losses have actually come in the past two weeks.

The Celtics are led by All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum, who was named to his fifth All-Star team last week. Tatum ranks 11th in the league in scoring at 26.9 points per game while also averaging 8.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Several of Tatum's teammates are candidates to join him as All-Stars next month in Indianapolis, as cases can be made for all of Boston's other four starters: Jaylen Brown (22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game), Kristaps Porzingis (19.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks), Derrick White (15.6 points, 4.0 assists, and 4.7 assists), and Jrue Holiday (13.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists).

Projected Starters

Pacers: G - Andrew Nembhard, G - Buddy Hield, F - Aaron Nesmith, F - Pascal Siakam, C - Jalen Smith

Celtics: G - Jrue Holiday, G - Derrick White, F - Jaylen Brown, F - Jayson Tatum, C - Kristaps Porzingis

Injury Report

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton - questionable (left hamstring strain injury management), Bennedict Mathurin - questionable (right great toe sprain), T.J. McConnell - questionable (illness), Jalen Smith - questionable (lower back spasms), Myles Turner - questionable (mid back spasms)

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis - questionable (left ankle sprain), Luke Kornet - doubtful (left hamstring tightness), Al Horford - out (left neck sprain), Jordan Walsh - out (G League assignment)

Last Meeting

Jan. 8, 2024: Despite a deflating injury to Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers found a way to come together and pull out a 133-131 win over the Celtics to split a two-game set with Boston at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

With the game tied in the closing seconds, Bennedict Mathurin was fouled by Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis on a 3-point attempt with 0.6 seconds remaining. The second-year guard hit two free throws to seal the win for Indiana.

Mathurin finished with a team-high 26 points, going 8-for-15 from the field and 5-for-9 from 3-point range. Aaron Nesmith added 17 points, Myles Turner tallied 16 points and eight rebounds, and Buddy Hield scored 15 points off the bench.

Jaylen Brown scored 40 points for Boston on 17-of-26 shooting (3-of-4 from 3-point range). Jrue Holiday added 21 points, six rebounds, and six assists, while Porzingis finished with 19 points, five boards, and seven dimes.

Haliburton strained his left hamstring when he lost his footing with 3:10 remaining in the second quarter. He had to be carried back to the locker room and underwent an MRI the next day.

The Celtics did not have All-Star forward Jayson Tatum, who was out to manage a sprained ankle.

Noteworthy

The Pacers and Celtics have split four games so far this season, including Indiana's victory in an In-Season Tournament Quarterfinal on Dec. 4. Tuesday's game will be the fifth and final regular season meeting. The Pacers have not won the season series with Boston since 2015-16.

Third-year big man Isaiah Jackson needs four points to reach 1,000 for his career.

Second-year guard Bennedict Mathurin is 24 points shy of 2,000 career points.

Broadcast Information (TV and Radio Listings >>)

TV: TNT - Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Reggie Miller (analyst), Allie LaForce (sideline reporter)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)

Tickets