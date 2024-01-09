Game Rewind: Pacers 133, Celtics 131

Monday, Jan. 8 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Recap: Pacers 133, Celtics 131

Game Rewind

In a fiery battle between two teams missing All-Star talent, the deepest bench in the NBA came out with a wild, grind-it-out win over the No. 1-ranked team in the Eastern Conference.

In an electrifying game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse that featured 26 total lead changes, the Indiana Pacers (21-15) outlasted the Boston Celtics (28-8) 133-131 in a Monday night matchup.

While second-year Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin has numerous memorable moments already in his young career, Monday night's performance will be one he will remember for a long time.

Tied at 131 with 0.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter, after Indiana won a challenged foul call on the opposite end, Mathurin was fouled by Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis on a 3-point attempt. Mathurin then made two of three at the charity stripe, and the Pacers got a stop on a lob attempt with 0.3 seconds remaining to get one back against Boston.

“I was excited. It was the first time I really got a chance with an even game,” Mathurin said of his game-winning free throws. “It was a pretty good thing to be a part of.”

Both the Pacers and Celtics were without some of their top talent on Monday. With 3:10 left in the first half, Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton was carried off the floor by his teammates after a fall – later determined to be a left hamstring strain – and didn’t return. On the other side, Boston was without an All-Star as All-Star Jayson Tatum didn’t suit up due to sprained ankle management.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said postgame that Haliburton will undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

Seven players scored in double digits for the Pacers, led by 26 from Mathurin, 17 by Aaron Nesmith and 16 from Myles Turner.

Indiana’s bench outscored Boston’s reserves 75-27 in the game.

Without Tatum, Jaylen Brown stepped up for the Celtics by scoring a game-high 40 points. After Brown, Jrue Holiday logged 21 points, and Porzingis had 19.

“I just felt that if we played really solid and really hard, and got the fans going and the building going, we were right there,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said. “Boston is a great team. They’re almost impossible to guard, even without (Jayson) Tatum. … In order to beat them, you’ve got to outlast them somehow. You need a really strong collective will, and our guys demonstrated that. That’s what we did – we outlasted them.”

With the win, the regular-season series between the Pacers and Celtics is tied 2-2, with one game remaining in Boston on Jan. 30.

Overall, the Pacers shot 52.7 percent to the Celtics’ 52.2 percent, but the Blue & Gold made 19 3-pointers to the visitors’ 17 treys.

After trading the lead 19 times in the first half, the Celtics led the Pacers 68-59 at intermission by using a 20-7 run in the second quarter. Brown supplied 25 points on 11-for-14 shooting while Mathurin scored 15 points to lead the Pacers at the break.

Despite shooting 54 percent in the first 12 minutes, the Pacers trailed by a point at the end of the first quarter.

Boston and Indiana traded the lead 15 times in the opening frame, but the Celtics maintained the edge at 34-33 after Payton Pritchard drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the visitors. Neither team led by more than five points in the period.

Mathurin played 5 minutes 42 seconds off the bench in the first quarter, and made all five of his shot attempts (3-for-3 3-point) for 13 points, while Brown did the heavy lifting for the Celtics with 12 points (6-for-7 3-point).

Following Pritchard’s buzzer-beater, the teams stayed close until a 15-4 run, where Brown scored seven points, gave the Celtics a 63-54 advantage with 2:25 left in the half.

Brown then got his second 3-pointer of the night to fall before Holiday scored on back-to-back layups to help the Celtics to the nine-point halftime lead.

Indiana dropped 44 points in the third quarter, behind nine different scorers, to retake the lead at 103-101.

Out of halftime, the Pacers strung together a 14-4 run – on five points by Nesmith and four from T.J. McConnell – to cut it to 78-77 with 8:33 left in the third quarter. While the Pacers were then able to pull back in front a trio of times after tying the game at 80, Indiana struggled to build a lead because of 3-pointers made by Al Horford, Brown and Pritchard.

However, in the final 1:24 of the frame, Indiana finished on a 9-2 run – which featured a block by Jalen Smith and forced turnover by McConnell to fire the crowd up – to go back up by a possession.

Back-to-back baskets by Hield and a 3-pointer from Obi Toppin gave the Pacers a seven-point buffer with just under 10 minutes left, but the Celtics continued to keep it close thanks to a trio of baskets by Derrick White.

Tied at 124, Mathurin drilled his fourth 3-pointer of the game before Nesmith scored a basket through contact against his former team to put the Pacers up 129-124 with 2:23 left in the game. Back-to-back baskets by Brown and a 3-pointer by Porzingis propelled theCeltics ahead 131-129 with 1:05 left, but McConnell tied the game at 131 with a crafty shot from close range with 44 ticks remaining.

With 3.2 seconds remaining, Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield was called for a foul on Brown, but after a challenge by Carlisle the call was reversed, determined a block, and the Pacers got the ball with the game tied at 131. From there, the Blue & Gold came up clutch.

The Pacers will conclude their five-game homestand on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards before going on a six-game road trip.

Inside the Numbers

Indiana was outrebounded 42-39, and outscored in the paint 52-44.

From the free throw line, the Pacers finished 18-for-22 while the Celtics went 20-for-29.

The Pacers are 10-2 when seven or more players score in double figures

Indiana has 13 Pacers to Boston’s 15 giveaways.

Bennedict Mathurin finished with 26 points for the Pacers. He has scored 20+ in four of the last six games.

Mathurin has led the Pacers in scoring four times this season.

Six players scored in double figures for the Celtics.

Indiana Pacers Postgame Media Availability (vs. Boston Celtics) | January 8, 2024

You Can Quote Me On That

“It’s a good team win. It’s good for morale, it’s good for us moving forward. ” – Aaron Nesmith on the win

“We have the next-man-up mentality, especially because we’re so deep. Everybody on this team works hard and deserves to play.” – Nesmith on the team’s depth and responding to injuries

“I was pretty much just trying to make the right plays, reading what the defense was giving me. I feel like the rest took care of itself.” – Bennedict Mathurin on his performance

“Having T.J., just him being a dog, having big plays like that brings the energy not only for the fans but the whole team. It was great seeing T.J. out there being T.J.” – Mathurin on T.J. McConnell

“It’s sad to see him go down. He’s my brother, we love him a lot.” ” – Buddy Hield on Haliburton’s injury

“Everyone (was) just contributing in the right way.” – Hield on the win

“Angels were with me I feel like. I hit ball. I felt like I touched him, but it wasn’t a lot of contact. … But that’s why they have the replay center.” – Hield on his late block

“Just keep playing Pacers basketball. Staying connected, having fun.” – Hield

“I feel like we’re better this year. This is a good test for our team to see how we respond. We’re battle-tested now. We have a six-game (road trip). We’ll see what we’re made of.” – Hield on preparing to possibly play without Haliburton like they did last year

“I think he’s one of the guys that brings a different type of energy, style of play that nobody (else) plays in the NBA, on offense and defense. He’s tough, man. He’s tough as nails. I love being his teammate.” – Hield on McConnell

“I think we have a team full of leaders, which actually makes my job easier. But of course being one of the longest-tenured guys, of course I’m going to be that level-headed guy that speaks when necessary. I think we all did a good job of just banding together tonight.” – Myles Turner on the win and team leadership

“Big ups to Benn. Stepping up and hitting those free throws is huge in that type of pressure moment. But I think someone like him lives for those moments. He did an incredible job.” – Turner on Mathurin making the free throws at the end

“It’s hoops at the end of the day. We all have one goal. We’re not like a team that’s going to put our heads down and be like ‘aw man, it’s over.’ It’s just not really the makeup of our team.” – Turner on bouncing back in the second half

“Really amazing effort from our team. A lot of emotions in this game for a lot of reasons.” – Pacers head coach Rick Calrisle on the win

“Drew Nembhard, T.J. McConnell in his stead did an amazing job just keeping speed in the game, rim pressure in the game, defense, loose ball plays.” – Carilsle on Nembhard and McConnell stepping up without Haliburton

“Every game that we play has the ability to be a season-defining game.” – Carlisle on the win

“He’s one guy on our team that has a special ability to go get a shot anytime he wants to.” – Carlisle on Mathurin

“We had no one else on our team that can create that kind of a look in that kind of a foul situation. His abilities are special. He’s growing more and more into the role, really. He’s a starter, let’s be honest. But with him we have the luxury of having a starter off the bench.” – Carlisle on Mathurin

“T.J. McConnell is a great backup point guard. He’s one of the very best. You just run out of things to list as intangibles with him. Whether it’s his sixth sense to get a passing lane, or the courage to get a loose ball, whether it’s getting the fans going after he’s made an and-one. The guy has an internal motor and intrinsic exuberance for that game that gets people into it. He’s irreplaceable.” – Carlisle on McConnell

“It was timely. It was on-point because he made a percentage play on the ball from the angle he was at. He was confident that it wasn’t a foul and he was right. He came up with a couple big rebounds in the fourth quarter as well. He’s become a two-way weapon, and that’s saying a lot.” – Carlisle on Hield

Stat of the Night

The Pacers bench outscored Boston’s reserves 75-27 in the game. The Pacers are 20-10 this season when they win the bench-scoring margin.

Noteworthy

Bruce Brown (right knee bone bruise) and Andrew Nembhard (mid-back sprain) both returned to the floor Monday for the Pacers after missing Saturday’s game against Boston.

Jayson Tatum missed just his third game of the season for the Celtics.

Indiana has a 12-8 record at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season.

