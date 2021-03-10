Pacers Unveil 2020-21 Earned Edition Uniform

The Pacers unveiled a new uniform on Wednesday, as Nike and the NBA officially revealed the 2020-21 Nike NBA Earned Edition uniform collection, an exclusive collection of uniforms available only to the teams that reached the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

The Pacers' Earned Edition uniform is a modern take on the classic gold pinstripe alternate uniforms the team originally wore from 1997-2005. The pinstripes in the Earned Edition uniform run at a diagonal, evoking the ray lines on the Pacers' new Nike uniforms that debuted in 2017. While the original pinstripe jerseys (in white, blue, and gold) and the blue 2020-21 City Edition jerseys all say "INDIANA" across the chest, the Earned Edition uniform says "PACERS."

A limited quantity of jerseys will be available for purchase on March 18. Sign up to get notified at https://t.co/sLGHmcDz5o pic.twitter.com/X90joLynqm — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 10, 2021

The Earned Edition jersey also features special silver insignias including a silver Nike swoosh on the top left front of the uniforms, a silver Earned Edition jocktag on the bottom right front, and a silver NBA logo on the back, above the player's name. Each pair of shorts additionally features a silver Nike swoosh and silver Nike logo as well.

This is the second time the NBA has released Earned Edition uniforms for teams that made the playoffs the previous season. They originally debuted the concept during the 2018-19 season.

The Pacers will first wear their new Earned Edition uniforms on Wednesday, March 17, when they host the Brooklyn Nets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. A limited quantity of jerseys will be available for purchase on March 18. Fans can sign up to be notified about jersey sales at PacersTeamStore.com/Earned.