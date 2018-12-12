Nike Unveils Earned Edition Uniforms for Playoff Teams

Making the playoffs pays off.

After making the 2018 postseason, the Pacers are one of 16 teams able to rock a Nike NBA Earned Edition uniform. The Pacers will wear the new threads for the first time on December 28th's meeting with the Detroit Pistons at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Earned Edition uniform becomes the sixth uniform in rotation for the Pacers this season, joining the Association, Icon, Hickory, City, and Statement. Fans can purchase the Earned Edition uniform online or in-person at the Pacers Team Store, starting on December 19th.

The new threads are a variation of the Pacers' City Edition, swapping out the gray in favor of white.

"Indiana's Earned Edition uniform pays further homage to the state's racing heritage," explains Nike. "'Always Lead' (above the jock tag) carries over from the City Edition uniform."

In addition to the December 28th game, the Pacers will wear the uniforms on 1/4, 1/8, 1/30, 1/31, 2/2, 2/5, and 3/14.