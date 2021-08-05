Pacers Sign Washington Jr., Sykes, Taylor

The Indiana Pacers announced Thursday they have signed Duane Washington Jr. to a two-way contract. In addition, the team signed Keifer Sykes and Terry Taylor to contracts. Per team policy, the terms of the contracts were not announced.

Washington played three years collegiately at Ohio State and in his junior year averaged 16.4 points per game. He earned All-Big Ten Conference Third Team honors in 2020-21.

RELATED: Duane Washington Jr. is Excited for Summer League »

Sykes was a two-time Horizon League Player of the Year in college at Green Bay. He has played professionally for six years in leagues in Australia, Greece, Spain, China, Italy, Turkey and South Korea.

Taylor completed his four-year collegiate at Austin Peay in 2020-21. He was named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year twice after his junior and senior seasons and graduated as Austin Peay’s all-time leading scorer (2,488 points).

RELATED: Terry Taylor: 2021 Draft Prospect » | 2021 Draft Workouts: Terry Taylor »