Terry Taylor: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-5

Weight: 230

Position: SG/SF

College: Austin Peay

Age: 21

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 21.6

RPG: 11.1

APG: 1.6

BLK: 0.9

STL: 1.2

Player Bio

Courtesy of Austin Peay Athletics

Awards and Honors: 2020 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year...2021 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year...2019-20 Preseason OVC Player of the Year...2020-21 Preseason OVC Player of the Year...2018 Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year...2018 First-Team All-OVC...2019 First-Team All-OVC...2020 First-Team All-OVC...2021 First-Team All-OVC...2018 OVC All-Newcomer Team...2018 NABC All-District...2019 NABC All-District...2020 NABC All-District...2021 NABC All-District...2020 USBWA All-District...2021 USBWA All-District...2020-21 Jerry West Award Preseason Watch List...2020-21 Jerry West Award Midseason Watch List...2018-19 Lou Henson Award Midseason Watch List...2019-20 Lou Henson Award Preseason Watch List...2019-20 Lou Henson Award Midseason Watch List...2020-21 Lou Henson Award Preseason Watch List...2020-21 Lute Olson Award Preseason Watch List...2020-21 Lute Olson Award Midseason Watch List...2019-20 Lou Henson Mid-Major All-American...2020-21 Lou Henson Mid-Major All-American...2018-19 Preseason All-OVC...2019-20 Preseason All-OVC...CollegeInsider.com National Player of the Week (Jan. 27, 2020)...Lute Olson National Player of the Week (Jan. 11, 2021)...USBWA National Player of the Week (Feb. 9, 2021)...All-Tournament, 2018 Jamaica Classic...Tournament MVP, 2018 St. Pete Shootout...All-Tournament, 2020 OVC Tournament...All-Tournament, 2021 #BeachBubble Gulf Coast Showcase...AD's Honor Roll: Spring 2018...Dean's List: Fall 2018...2017-18 Austin Peay Most Outstanding Male Freshman Athlete...2018-19 Austin Peay Most Outstanding Male Student-Athlete...2020-21 Austin Peay Most Outstanding Male Student-Athlete...2020-21 Austin Peay Male Legends Award...OVC Player of the Week...Nov. 12, Dec. 17, Feb. 4, Feb. 18 (2018-19)...Nov. 25, Dec. 2, Dec. 9, Dec. 23, Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 27, Feb. 10 (2019-20)...Nov. 30, Dec. 28, Jan. 11, Feb. 8, Feb. 15 (2020-21)...OVC Freshman of the Week: Nov. 20, Dec. 4, Dec. 18, Jan. 8, Jan. 29 (2017-18)...Tennessee Sports Writers Association Player of the Week...Dec. 18, Feb. 19 (2018-19)

As a senior in 2020-21: Fifteenth player in Ohio Valley Conference History to earn multiple Player of the Year honors… Austin Peay’s career scoring leader at 2,488 points… he only player in OVC history ranking in the league’s career top-10 in scoring and rebounding… finished career as nation’s active leader in total rebounds, rebounds per game, total field goals and double-doubles… opened senior season with three straight 20-10 efforts, earning All-Tournament honors at the #BeachBubble Gulf Coast Showcase and OVC Player of the Week honors… in addition to the go-ahead bucket with 5.1 seconds left, put up 25 points and 16 rebounds, including 10 on the offensive glass, against ETSU… reached hallowed 2000-point mark during a 10-point, 10-board showing against Carver–third Gov and 19th player in OVC history with 2000+ points… became the fifth player in OVC history with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds with his fifth board in the first Murray State contest… season’s first 30-point effort came with 31 against McKendree… in front of a national TV audience, poured in 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to avenge an earlier loss to Murray State, taking over second all-time in scoring at Austin Peay… at Eastern Illinois, responsible for 38 points and 17 rebounds–both season highs in the OVC this season–and banked in the game-winning three for good measure to earn his record-tying 15th OVC Player of the Week honor… broke Bubba Wells’ career scoring mark at Austin Peay during a 30-point, 14-rebound outing at Eastern Kentucky… first player in program history to earn USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy National Player of the Week, Feb. 9… finished with 32 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks and two steals against Southeast Missouri… in the rematch against the Redhawks, put up 29 points and 17 rebounds, hitting a career-high 12 at the stripe… in his final Dunn Center appearance, notched 25 points and 11 rebounds against Eastern Illinois… wrapped up his Austin Peay career with a 19-point, 16-rebound outing against Eastern Kentucky in the Ohio Valley Conference Championships.

As a junior in 2019-20: 2020 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year in vote of the league’s coaches and communication directors… named to the Lou Henson Award Preseason Watch List… first player in program history to start his career with three straight seasons with 500 points or more… dropped a game-high 22 points in return to hometown against Western Kentucky… crushed Southeastern Louisiana with 37 points and 16 rebounds en route to season’s first OVC Player of the Week honors… scored 20 points at Arkansas to lead all scorers… another 20-point night with 12 rebounds against North Florida helped him secure a share of a third straight OVC Player of the Week honor; first player in program history with three straight weekly Player honors from the OVC… poured in a season-high 39 points on 14-of-20 shooting against McKendree; tied for seventh-highest single-game total by a Gov in the Dunn Center in program history… scored 30 for the 10th time in his Austin Peay career with 30 against Alabama State, leading to OVC Player of the Week honors… 32 points, 12 rebounds, a season-high three steals and yet another OVC Player of the Week honor following the UT Martin contest…poured in 37 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for season’s eighth double-double, this time against TSU; career-high six three-pointers and a Dunn Center record six made threes without a miss… season’s ninth double-double against Belmont earned not only another OVC Player of the Week nod but CollegeInsider.com national honors as well… facing constant double-teams, turned in career-high nine assists against SIUE… fIrst career 20-20 performance with 26 points and 23 rebounds at Belmont–the most rebounds by an OVC player since 2011… equaled OVC single-season record with eighth Player of the Week honor following the TSU (23 points, 14 rebounds) and Belmont contests… 16 points, 14 boards in the win against Murray State… 19 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high four blocks against Eastern Kentucky… fifth straight double-double–16 points, 11 rebounds–at SIUE… rolled up 26 points and 16 rebounds at EIU; averaged 20.9 points and 14.7 rebounds during late-season seven-game double-double streak… opened OVC Tournament with 27 points and 12 boards against EIU in the quarterfinals… ended season with 27 points and 14 rebounds in OVC Tournament semifinals against Murray State… recorded multiple blocks or steals (or both) in 22 of 33 games this season.

As a sophomore in 2018-19: Special talent took a big step forward in his second season... led seven Govs in double figures with 21 points and 9 rebounds to begin sophomore campaign against Oakland City... posted career’s 13th double-double with 15 points and 10 boards against 18th-ranked Mississippi State... another day, another double-double with 21 points and 12 boards to kick off the Jamaica Classic at USF... en route to yet another double-double, pulled down 17 rebounds to go with 21 points against Central Connecticut... finished Jamaica stay with 17 points and 10 boards against Campbell, helping him earn all-tournament honors for the island portion of the event... averaged 19.7 points, 13.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks on 51.2 percent shooting in first three Jamaica Classic games to earn OVC Player of the Week honors... 32 points and 11 rebounds against Purdue Fort Wayne earned him OVC Player of the Week and Tennessee Sports Writers Association Player of the Week honors; he also dished out a career-high five assists... his 32-point performance against Liberty helped the Govs take home the St. Pete Shootout title, while also netting him tournament MVP honors and another OVC Player of the Week accolade... led all scorers with 20 points and pulled down nine rebounds at UT Martin; equaled his career high with three blocked shots, including one on the game’s final play to preserve the win... 33 points and 12 boards for season’s sixth double-double to help the Govs fend off SIUE... put the Govs on his back with 30 points to take down league-leading Jacksonville State on the road... scored his 1,000th career point during the Eastern Illinois rematch, part of a 25-point, 12-rebound effort... one of six Govs to score 1,000 career points in less than two seasons... scored 42 points (most by an OVC player in 2018-19), the first 40-point night by a Gov since 2008 (Derek Wright) to go with a career-high 18 rebounds at Morehead State. His first point was the 500th of his season, making him just the second player in program history with 500+ points in both his freshman and sophomore seasons (James Williams)... scored 25 points and pulled down 12 boards to close out the home schedule with a win against UT Martin... notched 37 points and 15 boards while tying career-high with 15 field goals at Eastern Kentucky... one of 19 active Division I sophomores to score 1,000 points over the course of his first two seasons (ranks third with 1,205); one of 51 D1 players with 500 rebounds since start of 2017, one of 14 with 200 on the offensive glass... ninth-highest single-season point total (675) in program history, second-most by a sophomore; seventh-highest single-season rebound total (294) in program history.

As a freshman in 2017-18: If his first season is any indication, the Governors have a special player on their hands… 2018 OVC Freshman of the Year posted 133 offensive rebounds, the sixth-highest figure by a Division I freshman since 2009-10… his 291 rebounds were an Austin Peay freshman record, and his 530 points is second all-time by a freshman Gov… had a strong regular season debut, leading all scorers with 15 points at Vanderbilt… notched first career double-double with 13 points and 13 boards, including eight on the offensive glass, against Oakland City… made it back-to-back double-doubles--first by an APSU freshman since Chris Horton in 2013--and led all scorers with 29 points and 10 boards against UNC Asheville; also sank the game-tying layup with 5.7 seconds left to force overtime… double-double against Oklahoma State (15 points, 11 rebounds) was first by an APSU player against a high-major foe since 2016 (Horton vs. Kansas)… picked up second OVC Freshman of the Week honor after averaging a double-double (10.0 ppg, 12.0 rpg) against Oklahoma State and Alabama A&M… became the first APSU freshman since Nick Stapleton (1999) to post a 30-point contest, hitting 12-of-17 from the floor for 30 points at Evansville, earning OVC Freshman of the Week honors in the process… scored 20 of his team-high 27 points in the second half in Austin Peay’s comeback win against Troy… Bowling Green native tallied 11 points in matchup with hometown Western Kentucky… posted 24 of his game-high 29 points in the second half of the Govs win against Southeast Missouri; also raked in a career-high and 14 rebounds, including nine on the offensive glass, helping earn fourth OVC Freshman of the Week honor after averaging 22 points, 9.5 rebounds vs. UTM and SEMO… led the Govs with 23 points against Morehead State, a performance which helped secure his season’s fifth Freshman of the Week honor… scored 19 and added a dozen rebounds at Southeast Missouri, becoming the first freshman in OVC history with 10 double-doubles in his first season… 24 points, including a career-best five three-pointers, in the regular season finale against Murray State… career-high 17 boards in the OVC quarterfinals against Eastern Illinois included seven on the offensive glass… put up 25 points in a valiant effort in the OVC Tournament semifinals against Belmont, hitting 9-of-14 from the floor and securing a career-high three steals… poured in 31 points and added 12 rebounds in the CIT quarterfinals against UIC; averaged 18.3 ppg and 13.3 rpg over the final four games of his freshman season.

Prior to Austin Peay: Four-time Region champion at Bowling Green High School, including Co-Fourth Region Player of the Year honors in 2016-17... AP First-team All-State and Kentucky Junior-Senior All-Star game participant... .led Bowling Green High to its first state title, earning Kentucky Sweet 16 MVP honors after averaging 20.5 points and 10 rebounds... finished career with 1,704 points and 1,130 rebounds... averaged 15.3 points and 11.9 rebounds per game as a junior under head coach D.G. Sherrill and has shone brightly on one of the biggest stages in prep basketball—the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Boys Basketball Tournament... earned all-state honors for 2014-15 and all-district and all-region each of the past three seasons.

Personal: Son of Tocarro Taylor... has one brother, Christopher... born Sept. 23... majoring in social work.