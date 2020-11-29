JaKarr Sampson, Kelan Martin
JaKarr Sampson (left) returns for his second season with the Pacers, while former Butler guard Kelan Martin (right) returns to Indiana to play for the Blue & Gold.
Pacers Sign Seven Players

Posted: Nov 29, 2020

The Indiana Pacers announced Sunday they have signed seven players to contracts.

The Pacers re-signed forward JaKarr Sampson and signed free agent guard/forward Kelan Martin to a contract.

The Pacers signed forward Brian Bowen II and guard Cassius Stanley to two-way contracts. Bowen played his rookie season on a two-way contract with the Pacers in 2019-20 and appeared in six games with one start. Stanley, a 6-6 guard out of Duke University, was selected by the Pacers with the 54th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Additionally, the Pacers signed guard Naz Mitrou-Long, center Amida Brimah and forward Rayshaun Hammonds to Exhibit 10 contracts.

Per team policy, the terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

