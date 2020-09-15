Player Review 2020: JaKarr Sampson

Age: 27

Years Pro: 5

Status: Unrestricted free agent.

Key Stats: Cracked the starting lineup 12 times in 34 appearances this season. Averaged 4.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest. Shot a team-high 59.1 percent from the field.

Though he appeared in less than half of the Pacers' games this season, JaKarr Sampson became a key cog of the squad right from the start. The former undrafted forward from St. John's became the epitome of "next man up" for the Blue & Gold.

As the Blue & Gold were struck with the nonstop injury bug to start the season, Sampson stepped in the starting lineup and performed his duties adequately.

The big man started seven consecutive games from Nov. 3 to Nov. 15 and earned a positive +/- ratio in all but one of them. He even had back-to-back games in double figures against the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons.

But as the team started to become healthy again, Sampson didn't mind switching up his roles to become one of the high-energy pieces of the Pacers' deep bench.

When Nate McMillan felt like his team needed a spark, he sent in Sampson. Often playing close to the rim, the 6-7 journeyman became the Pacers' go-to guy for earth-shattering, momentum-swinging slams. Fans in attendance prepared to roar every time he got his mitts on the ball down low.

Including both regular season and playoffs, Sampson took 93 of his 131 field goal attempts within 10 feet of the rim. He connected on 66 of them, with 22 coming on thunderous dunks. His penchant for close attempts led him to carry the team's highest overall field goal percentage (59.1 percent).

"I think I always do that," Sampson said on the ferocity of his dunks after the Feb. 25 game against the Charlotte Hornets. "That's just how I dunk. I don't know how to dunk any other way."

Perhaps the most highlight-worthy game for Sampson this year came on March 6 against the Chicago Bulls. Tying his season-high of 14 points, Sampson executed two emphatic dunks within a 37-second span — the first being a spectacular reverse right-handed flush — to give the Blue & Gold much-needed energy before the end of the first half. He finished the game 5-of-6 from the floor while collecting five boards and three assists.

Sampson's destination for the 2020-2021 season is relatively unknown. But if this season showed anything, it's that he has the heart, the hustle, and the ability to switch roles to remain on an NBA roster. The do-it-all, energetic big man deserves to remain in the league for the foreseeable future.