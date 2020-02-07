Everything You Need to Know About Basketball Day Indiana 2020

The fourth annual Basketball Day Indiana tips off this weekend and this year, it's bigger than ever. The annual celebration of Indiana's unmatched connection to the sport of basketball include 27 consecutive hours of programming, bookended by a pair of Pacers home games tonight and Saturday.

In addition to Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Kokomo's Memorial Gymnasium will serve as a co-host for Basketball Day Indiana, with four high school games taking place in the historic gym.

Below are details and a complete programming schedule for Basketball Day Indiana 2020.

Basketball Day Indiana 2020 highlights:

Kokomo will host Basketball Day Indiana at historic Memorial Gymnasium

Four high school games will be played at Memorial Gymnasium in Kokomo and will be televised live on FOX Sports Indiana. Kokomo is the first ever designated host city for Basketball Day.

Two Pacers home games

The Pacers host Toronto on Friday and New Orleans on Saturday.

27 hours of Basketball Day programming

FOX Sports Indiana will show 27 consecutive hours of Indiana basketball programming, starting with Pacers pregame Friday night.

Special recognition at the Pacers Hickory Night

The Pacers will recognize Indiana University and Purdue University coaching legends Bob Knight and Gene Keady in a special Hickory Night halftime ceremony on Feb. 8.

Every IHSAA varsity game statewide to be part of Basketball Day

The 237 high schools hosting home games this weekend will receive a Basketball Day flag. The schools will join the celebration by posting photos to social media with the hashtag #BasketballDayIndiana.

Coverage of the IHSAA Girls Tournament

FOX Sports Indiana will provide reports on IHSAA girls sectional tournament games. And the Sectional 7 Final, from Logansport, will be streamed live on FOX Sports GO and IHSAAtv.org.

Cutting edge tech

FOX Sports Indiana will bring 21st-century TV production technology to 70-year-old Memorial Gymnasium. Its 14 cameras will include above-the-rim robotic cams and a Jib. The network will also build a host desk with a video wall in the corner of Memorial Gym. FOX Sports Indiana’s production truck will arrive Thursday to begin setup.

National TV

The Basketball Day Live pregame show and the Tipton-Kokomo and Northwestern-Peru games will be shown live nationally on FOX College Sports. All Basketball Day daytime programming will be streamed nationally on FOX Sports GO.

Police vs. Fire game

Kokomo police officers and firefighters will play an exhibition game at 6 p.m. Friday at Memorial Gym. Highlights will be shown Friday on FOX Sports Indiana.

Basketball Day Indiana programing schedule on FOX Sports Indiana

Friday, Feb. 7 7:30 PM Pacers Live pregame Bankers Life Fieldhouse 8:00 PM Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers Bankers Life Fieldhouse 10:30 PM Pacers Live postgame Bankers Life Fieldhouse 11:00 PM Replay: Raptors at Pacers Bankers Life Fieldhouse Saturday, Feb. 8 1:00 AM Basketball Day High School Classics 10:00 AM Basketball Day Live Memorial Gym -- Kokomo 10:30 AM High School Boys: Tipton (#5, 2A) vs. Kokomo Memorial Gym -- Kokomo 12:30 PM High School Boys: Northwestern vs. Peru Memorial Gym -- Kokomo 2:30 PM High School Boys: Indianapolis Crispus Attucks (#8, 4A) vs. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk Christian (#2, 2A) Memorial Gym -- Kokomo 4:30 PM High School Boys: Westfield vs. Fishers (#17, 4A) Memorial Gym -- Kokomo 5:30 PM Girls High School: Sectional 7 Final – streaming on FOX Sports GO and IHSAAtv.org Logansport High School 6:30 PM Basketball Day Live Memorial Gym -- Kokomo 7:00 PM Pacers Live pregame Bankers Life Fieldhouse 7:30 PM New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers Bankers Life Fieldhouse 10:00 PM Pacers Live postgame Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Announcer Lineup