Nuggets Notes: Harris Sore, But Expects to Play Wednesday Despite Scary Fall

Nuggets starting shooting guard, Gary Harris, did not participate in Tuesday’s practice, but his prospects for playing on Wednesday against Minnesota appear good. A lot, however, will depend on how his body feels on Wednesday morning, two days after taking a scary fall in the Nuggets game at Oklahoma City, which left many wondering if he’d suffered a concussion.

He didn’t.

Harris is on the injury report, but it is for a right elbow contusion.

“My head is great,” Harris said on Tuesday. “It was scary, but I feel like out of everything that happened my head is what feels the best. I’m not in concussion protocol, so that’s good.”

Asked what was going through his mind at the time of the fall, Harris was matter of fact.

“I really wasn’t worried, I was trying to get my breath,” he said. “It knocked the wind out of me. Once I got everything figured out, moving around a little bit, I knew everything was going to be alright. I played the rest of the game, so I was good.”

He said his neck and many other body parts, are sore.

“It’s pretty stiff,” said Harris of his neck. “My whole back, my elbow. I felt it more there.”

Torrey Craig Rolls: Torrey Craig was the man of the hour during the media portion of Tuesday’s practice. Even Nuggets coach Michael Malone wandered over and pretended to be in on the scrum.

It’s all a part of Craig’s new NBA world, which has grown by leaps and bounds ever since he burst onto the scene in summer league with the Nuggets. His story is well-traveled now, but Craig added another riveting chapter with his 14-point performance on perfect shooting from the field in the Nuggets’ loss to Oklahoma City on Monday.

And that gave him a chance to reflect on his journey, which has led him from playing overseas, to playing in the G League and now realizing a dream playing in the NBA.

“I always envisioned it, it’s something you envision growing up in high school, college and even overseas at one point,” Craig said. “Then reality sets in and you just have to focus in on the moment and where you’re at, at the time and just try to get better and better every day.”

Extras: Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he isn’t expecting G Emmanuel Mudiay (ankle) to play on Wednesday against Minnesota. Mudiay is listed as questionable on the injury report, and missed Monday night’s game due to the injury. … Malone said Nikola Jokic continues to round into form, both in conditioning and with his ankle. Jokic has come off the bench in each of the last two games, but Malone said it won’t be long before he inserts Jokic back into the starting lineup.

