Game Preview: Nuggets Set for Showdown with Sixers

The Denver Nuggets will take on one of the Eastern Conference’s elite teams tonight as the Philadelphia 76ers come to town. The Nuggets will be on short rest as they played just last night against the Phoenix Suns, winning handily at home. This is the first matchup between the Nuggets and Sixers this season.

With last night’s win, the Nuggets move to 32-15 and are just 1.5 games back of the Golden State Warriors for first place in the Western Conference. Denver is now 21-4 at Pepsi Center this season, the best home record in the Western Conference. The Nuggets have won three of their last four games by 20 or more points after beating the Suns by 37 last night. Denver led the entire game and had eight players score in double figures.

The Sixers come in to tonight’s game with a 32-17 record and sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia last played on Wednesday, a 122-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Sixers are 11-12 on the road this season.

Here is what to watch for tonight:

Winning down low: While fans may be excited to see a Nikola Jokić vs. Joel Embiid battle in the paint, that may have to wait. Embiid is not expected to play in tonight’s game for rest purposes. That takes 27.2 points, 13.3 rebounds and two blocks out of the Philadelphia lineup. For the Nuggets, Jokić will make his return to the lineup after missing last night’s game. With Jokić out last night, Mason Plumlee was excellent for Denver. Plumlee posted 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Nuggets in the win.

Keeping Ben Simmons out of the paint: With Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid out of the lineup tonight it will be Ben Simmons’ show. Simmons does nearly all of his damage attacking the hoop. Simmons scores 78.5% of his 16.6 points per game in the paint. Simmons isn’t a threat to shoot from the perimeter, he has yet to attempt a three pointer this season, but his ability to attack a defense and kick out to teammates keeps the Philly offense running at a high level.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7 pm MT and will air on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.