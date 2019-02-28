Game Preview: Nuggets and Jazz set for Northwest Showdown

Fans at Pepsi Center will get another Northwest Division battle tonight as the Denver Nuggets welcome the Utah Jazz for a nationally televised game. This is the second consecutive game for the Nuggets in the national spotlight. On Tuesday, the Nuggets took down the Oklahoma City Thunder for the third time this season.

The Nuggets enter tonight’s game with a 42-18 record and suddenly find themselves just a half game back of the Golden State Warriors for the top spot in the Western Conference standings. The Nuggets are riding a five-game winning streak, dating back to February 11th. Tonight’s game provides Denver a chance to guarantee at least a split in the season series with Utah and also a chance to improve on their current 8-1 conference record. The Nuggets have been the best home team in the NBA with a 27-4 record at Pepsi Center.

The Jazz are currently sitting in the sixth seed in the Western Conference standings with a 34-26 record. The Nuggets and Jazz are separated by eight games in the standings. Utah will be on short rest, having won last night at home against the Los Angeles Clippers.

This will be the third time these two teams have met this season. They’ve split the season series so far with the home team winning each time.

Here is what to watch for tonight:

Paul Millsap’s strong play: Millsap has been the driving force behind the Nuggets five-game winning streak. Millsap is averaging 16.8 points on 54 percent shooting during the streak, while also hauling in 12.4 rebounds. Millsap has also been a force on the defensive end as he’s averaged 2.4 steals and blocking 1.4 shots over the last five games.

Slowing Donovan Mitchell: The second-year guard was huge for Utah in their January 23rd win over the Nuggets. Mitchell went off for 35 points and shot 6-of-10 from beyond the arc. In two games against Denver this season he is averaging 25.5 points on 40 percent shooting from the floor and 35 percent from deep.

Keeping the Jazz off the three point line: In the last meeting between these teams, the Jazz knocked down 19 threes compared to just eight for the Nuggets. Utah shot 41.3 percent from three in that game, up from their season average of 34.8 percent.

Tonight’s game will be a late tip again at 8:30 p.m. MT and will air on TNT. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.