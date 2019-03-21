Game Preview: Nuggets Continue Road Trip Against Wizards

After two days off, the Denver Nuggets continue their four-game road trip against the Washington Wizards. The Nuggets come into tonight’s matchup having won their last four games, with the latest win over the Boston Celtics clinching the team’s first playoff appearance since 2013.

Seven players scored in double figures for Denver (47-22) in Monday’s win over the Celtics, showcasing the team’s quality depth. Denver has used strong fourth quarter defense to come up with impressive wins over the Celtics, Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks in the past week. The Nuggets own the fourth-best defense since the All-Star break and the best fourth-quarter defense in the league over the course of the season.

The Wizards (30-41) have struggled this season as a result of injuries to John Wall and Dwight Howard, which have plagued the team’s defense. Washington ranks 26th in the league on defense and has posted the second-lowest rebound percentage in the NBA this season. However, the Nuggets will have their hands full defending Bradley Beal, who has stepped up his production in recent weeks. Since the All-Star break, Beal has averaged 29.9 points, 6.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game, all while playing 39.5 minutes per game.

This is the first matchup between the two teams this season, with the final matchup taking place in Denver on March 31st. Denver and Washington split the season series in 2017-2018, which was the first time that had happened since the 2009-2010 season. Before last season, the two teams had alternated sweeps of the season series.

Here are some keys to the game:

Control the boards: These two teams couldn’t be more contrasting when it comes to rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Denver ranks first in offensive rebound percentage and fifth in defensive rebound percentage, while Washington ranks 27th and 28th respectively in both categories. Denver has a prime opportunity to capitalize on the Wizards’ struggles on the glass, which can go a long way towards controlling the game.

Attack the defense with ball movement: As mentioned earlier, the Wizards struggle mightily on the defensive end of the floor. Denver is poised to take advantage of Washington’s missteps on defense, as the Nuggets rank second in the league in assists per game. Continuous ball movement will put more pressure on Washington’s defense, which should allow the Nuggets to capitalize.

Make others beat you: With John Wall and Dwight Howard out with injuries, Bradley Beal is the driving force of the Wizards’ 13th-ranked offense. As opposing defenses have tried to do in recent weeks, the Nuggets must work to get the ball out of Beal’s hands and force other players to make plays. Beal’s supporting cast includes veteran players such as Jeff Green, Trevor Ariza, Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker, but they don’t pose the same threat that Beal does when he has the ball in his hands.

Tonight’s game will air on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.