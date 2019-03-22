Game Preview: Nuggets Continue Road Trip Against Knicks

The Denver Nuggets will hit the home stretch of their four-game road trip when they take on the New York Knicks on Friday. Denver comes into the matchup following a win over the Washington Wizards on Thursday, which extended their winning streak to five games.

Denver (48-22) sits just one-half game behind the Golden State Warriors for the top spot in the Western Conference. The Nuggets had eight players score in double-figures in their win over the Wizards, showcasing the team’s strong depth.

The Knicks (14-58) come into tonight’s matchup with the worst record in the NBA and are just 1-9 in their last ten games. New York appears to have a strong eye focused on the 2019 draft and free agency, especially after the mid-season trade of Kristaps Porzingis in exchange for a package centered around Dennis Smith Jr. and draft picks. Mitchell Robinson is the player to keep an eye on for the Knicks, as he has received a larger role since the All-Star break. Robinson is a prolific shot-blocker, averaging 3.4 blocks per game in just 22.5 minutes per game since the break.

Denver won the first meeting in the season series on New Year’s Day. In that game the Nuggets used strong ball movement to breakdown New York’s defense, finishing with 36 assists in the 115-108 victory. Since Michael Malone took over as Nuggets head coach, Denver is 6-1 against the Knicks.

Here are some keys to tonight’s game:

Take care of business: Nine of Denver’s remaining 12 games are against teams currently in the playoff picture, making it vitally important that the Nuggets take care of business against the non-playoff teams they face, starting with the Knicks. Denver has plenty of weapons on both ends of the floor to overwhelm a Knicks team focused more on the future than the present.

Control the 3-point line: These two teams are polar opposites when it comes to 3-point shooting. Denver ranks near the top half of the league in 3-pointers attempted per game and 10th in 3-point percentage, while New York ranks 23rd and 26th respectively in the two categories. The Knicks also rank 23rd in opponent 3-point percentage, as teams have shot 37 percent from beyond the arc against New York this season. If Denver can control the 3-point line on both ends of the floor, it will help them get the road win in New York.

Rely on strong ball movement: One way to attack the Knicks’ 28th-ranked defense is with strong ball movement, something the Denver Nuggets are more than accustomed to. Denver ranks second in the league in assists per game at 27.8, which will go a long way towards breaking down New York’s defense. On the other end of the floor, New York ranks last in the league in assists per game with just 20 per contest, making it important that Denver’s defense remains locked in to limit the Knicks’ offense.

The game will air on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.