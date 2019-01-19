Game Preview: Nuggets Host Cavaliers in Nightcap of Pepsi Center Double-Header

The Denver Nuggets will finish up their stretch of 11 games in 19 days tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tonight’s game will also be the night cap of a Pepsi Center double-header as the Colorado Avalanche take on the Los Angeles Kings in the afternoon. This is the first double-header at Pepsi Center in nearly 13 years.

The Nuggets come in to tonight’s game at 30-14 and sit in second place in the Western Conference. Denver has started 2019 with a 7-3 record, most recently winning against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night, 135-105.

The Cavaliers are in the midst of a rebuilding season, starting out 9-37 this season, the worst record in the NBA. Cleveland has won just one game in their last 15 outings, losing most recently to the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

The Nuggets and Cavaliers met earlier this season in Cleveland with Denver coming out on top, 110-91. The Nuggets were led by Juancho Hernangómez with 23 points off the bench.

Here is what to watch for tonight:

The Cavaliers backcourt: Aside from Kevin Love who has only played in four games this season, the Cavaliers’ top four points per game leaders are in the backcourt. The Cavs are led by Jordan Clarkson at 17.1 points per game. The 26-year old point guard held true to his season average in the first game between these teams as he has 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting.

One reason of optimism for Cavs fans is the play of rookie point guard Collin Sexton. The Alabama product is second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.6 points a night. Sexton leads the NBA in percentage of points coming from the midrange at 34.5 percent.

The hot hand: The Nuggets got a burst of scoring after halftime on Thursday as Jamal Murray went off for 22 points in the third quarter. Murray shot 7-of-11 from three against the Bulls. Murray’s six threes in the third quarter places second in franchise history for most threes in a quarter. The Nuggets have seen some impressive scoring performances this season from the young guard.

Taking care of business: After falling to the last place Suns on Saturday the Nuggets bounced back for a win on Sunday against the Trail Blazers. The Nuggets suffered defeat on Tuesday against the defending champion Warriors. With the struggling Bulls coming to town on Thursday the Nuggets bounced back and routed Chicago by 30 points. With the Cavs coming to Pepsi Center tonight it will be imperative for the Nuggets to take care of business at home against a team that sits in last place in the Eastern Conference.

Due to the Avs game in the afternoon tonight’s game will be a later tipoff at 8 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.