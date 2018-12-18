Game Preview: Nuggets Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Mavs

Denver, CO - The Denver Nuggets still sit atop the Western Conference standings and have a chance to add to their three-game winning streak tonight against the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets and Mavericks are meeting for the first time this season after splitting the season series in 2017-18.

The Nuggets come in with a 20-9 record and undefeated during their current home stand with wins over Memphis, Oklahoma City and Toronto. In Sunday’s win over the Eastern Conference’s top team, the Nuggets battled back as Jamal Murray scored 15 points in the fourth quarter and Denver came away with a 95-86 win at Pepsi Center.

The Mavericks are much improved from last season, having won 15 games already compared to the 24 games they won all last season. The Mavericks are 15-13 this season, with most of their success coming at home. Dallas is 13-3 at home and just 2-10 on the road. The Mavericks have lost two in a row to the Sacramento Kings and the Phoenix Suns.

Here is what to watch for tonight:

Slowing Dallas’ rookie sensation: Luka Doncic was one of the most accomplished players prior to the 2018 NBA Draft, having piled up accolades while playing in Europe, and the Mavericks’ rookie is off to a sizzling start in the NBA. The 6’7” Slovenian is averaging 18.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Doncic leads all rookies in scoring, is second in assists and third in rebounding.

Taking care of business: The Nuggets have been excellent at Pepsi Center this season, going 12-3 at home. Denver hasn’t lost in the Mile High City since November 13. The Nuggets average 111.9 points at home compared to 106.8 on the road.

The Mavericks have had their fair share of struggles on the road this season. Dallas is just 2-10 on the road so far. The Mavericks average just 104.6 points on the road compared to 113.6 points at home.

Three-point defense: After allowing just seven made threes the Nuggets improved to 14-1 when keeping their opponents from making more than nine threes. The Nuggets have held their opponents to the lowest three-point percentage in the league at 31.7%.

The Mavericks make the ninth most threes per game at 11.5 a night, while shooting 34.3% from deep.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7 pm MT and will air on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.