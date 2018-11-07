Game Preview: Nuggets Travel to Memphis for Defensive Showdown

Memphis – The Denver Nuggets are back on the road and looking for their sixth-straight win as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies. The Nuggets are coming off a win over the Boston Celtics on Monday night as Jamal Murray torched the Boston defense for 48 points.

The Grizzlies are coming off consecutive losses to Phoenix and Golden State. Memphis comes into tonight’s game with a 5-4 record and having won all three of their home games.

Here is what to watch for in tonight’s game:

How does Jamal Murray follow up?: The Blue Arrow had the best night of his career on Monday, scoring at will against the Celtics to the tune of 48 points. Murray was 19-of-30 from the field including 19 in the fourth quarter. Murray’s performance was the highest scoring output by a Denver player since 2011.

Battle of the benches: The Nuggets have seen their bench provide scoring and defensive energy in the early portion of the season but tonight they will match up with one of the better opposing second units they’ve seen this season. The Grizzlies get 44.4 points a game from their bench, the fifth best output in the league, as opposed to Denver’s 38.2. The Memphis bench shoots 50.2% from the field and 41.7% from three, both the fourth best marks in the league.

Pace and defense: Memphis embraces the Grind City culture where they win games by ‘grinding it out’ and playing hardnosed defense. After a down year in 2017-18 it seems that Grind City has returned in 2018-19. The Grizzlies are playing at the second slowest pace in the league and find themselves giving up just 102.1 points a game.

