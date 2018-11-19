Game Preview: Nuggets Face Tough Challenge in Milwaukee

Milwaukee – The Denver Nuggets will wrap up their season series with the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. The Nuggets dropped the first game between these teams back on November 11th, 114-121.

The Nuggets come in to tonight’s game with a 10-6 record, having lost their most recent contest to the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. The Nuggets had three players score 20 or more points but still lost by 10.

The Bucks currently hold a 10-4 record, having won their most recent game against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Here is what to watch for in tonight’s game:

Keeping the Bucks from hitting threes: In the first game against the Bucks, the Nuggets were undone by Milwaukee’s ability to stretch the floor with Brook Lopez. The big man hit 8-of-13 three point attempts as he scored 28 points in the Milwaukee win. The Bucks would shoot 17-of-34 from deep on the night. The Bucks lead the league in three pointers made this season.

Juancho’s impressive play: The Nuggets’ newest member of the starting lineup has been lighting it up over the past two games. Hernangomez has scored 25 and 20 points over the last two games while hauling in nine and 11 boards in each game as well. He’s also been shooting well from distance as he’s hit six threes over that period as well.

Keeping Giannis Antetokoumnpo in check: The ‘Greek Freak’ is having an MVP-caliber season as he averages 25.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. Antetokoumnpo makes his presence known in every aspect of the game, clogging passing lanes, chasing down fast breaks for blocks or dishing to teammates for open shots. The 6’11 do-everything player nearly recorded a triple-double in his last game against the Nuggets as he recorded 22 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists in the Milwaukee win.

Tonight’s game will tip at 6 p.m. MT and will be broadcasted on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.